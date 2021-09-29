Pressure BioSciences Announces Forward Integration Plans for Ultra Shear Technology Demonstration and Toll Manufacturing Partnerships on U.S. West and East Coasts

Company Flooded with Opportunities to Demo Breakthrough UST Nanoemulsion Benefits and Serve Toll Production Demand in Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, and Personal Care Applications

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and platform technology solutions to the worldwide biotechnology, biotherapeutics, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, agriculture, and food & beverage industries, today announced it is advancing rapidly on plans to establish West and East Coast demonstration and tolling sites in the United States. The Company is currently in discussions with potential business partners to fulfill certain strategic objectives, including: (i) accelerating demonstrations of its patented Ultra Shear Technology™ ("UST™") platform for processing nanoemulsions, and (ii) developing GMP-compliant toll manufacturing capacity to provide efficient and readily available fee-for-service production demands from small to medium scale manufacturers. These UST demo/tolling partnerships are being designed to accelerate the trajectory of commercial proof of principle, production engagement, and finally conversion into long term processing relationships with a diverse universe of prospective partners spanning the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and personal care products industries.

Mr. John B. Hollister, Director of Sales and Marketing at PBI, explained: "Multiple companies within these industries have now evaluated UST-produced nanoemulsions for their products. Knowledge of the benefits of UST processing have spread rapidly; specifically, the ability to have desired oil-soluble active materials delivered in safe, effective, and precise dosing for rapid absorption by humans, animals, and plants. This has not only generated an increased demand from additional companies for more demonstrations but has also accelerated the already burgeoning production demands from multiple companies ready to begin the commercial introduction of their products. Many of these companies have stated they are anticipating rapid growth driven by what they define as the dramatically differentiated performance achieved through PBI's UST nanoemulsion processing.

Mr. Hollister continued: "Not surprisingly, a large demand for UST nanoemulsion processing services has rapidly arisen from companies marketing hemp-derived CBD and related products. An excellent example is illustrated by Safer Medical of Montana, a company primarily focused on the development and distribution of beneficial products to help veterans. To do so, the company is expanding its core competency from its 21 years of flagship full spectrum probiotic products into new hemp-derived CBD and other cannabinoid products."

The CEO of Safer Medical of MT, Captain George Ackerson, traces his mission of helping others back through his modest upbringing, the Church, and his service as an OH-6/LOH helicopter pilot in Vietnam. Today he focuses on ways to help veterans suffering from a number of maladies, including PTSD, depression, and physical challenges. He founded the not-for-profit VETERAN SEAL TEAM, Inc. ("VST") to assist his drive to develop and distribute beneficial products to this population. Captain Ackerson approached PBI to explore whether nanoemulsification of his products could improve their performance and stability, specifically focusing on a CBD-containing water-based spray. After evoking Winston Churchill's sense of elation as a veteran of three wars in observing: "There is no more exhilarating feeling as having been shot at - without result," Captain Ackerson equated this to his exuberance after trying UST-produced Nano-CBD spray on his persistently painful knee injuries: "The near immediate feeling of relief and joint mobility was so exhilarating, it cannot fully be described - just thoroughly enjoyed!" His personal experience with UST, confirmed by others at Safer Medical of MT and from his client base, resulted in an urgent request for an initial order of UST-nanoemulsified material sufficient to produce a minimum of ten thousand spray bottles of product.

PBI's President and CEO, Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, expanded: "The results experienced by Safer Medical of MT were not surprising to us. Multiple times over the past 18 months, similar results have been reported by others who have compared UST-nanoemulsified products to products processed by other methods. Invariably, the manufacturer asks that we contact them as soon as our UST system is commercially-available."

Mr. Schumacher continued: "We are working diligently to release our initial UST systems to the market by the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022. Because we believe initial demand for UST instruments will greatly exceed our ability to satisfy this need, and also believe that potential customers would welcome stand-alone, third-party processing ("tolling") centers, we have decided to allocate the initial commercially-available UST platforms for bi-coastal tolling partnerships. In that regard, we are in active discussions with several very capable groups for the development of professional GLP/GMP production facilities on the west and east coasts of the U.S. These groups have facilities and teams suitable for equitably serving the diversity of early demand that we are expecting. We are innovating to reach scale as quickly as possible, in an effort to drive early revenue acceleration and hasten our march towards profitability targeted for late 2022!"

