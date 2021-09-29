artnet AG: artnet Announces NFT Sale for Autumn Season and Stellar Advisory Board

Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform will be launched this fall with an exceptional advisory board

BERLIN, GERMANY and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / artnet AG, the leading provider of online art auctions, art market data and news, announces NFT sale for fall season.

artnet establishes an advisory board of NFT industry experts made up of market and opinion leaders in the field, including Colborn Bell, the founder of the Museum of Crypto Art; Erick Calderon, the CEO of the art platform ArtBlocks and many more. With the help of their expertise, artnet will launch the platform with several NFTs from artists such as FEWOCiOUS, Fvckrender, Urs Fischer and Damien Hirst. "With 5.7 million users and more than 16 million pageviews per month, artnet is perfectly positioned to lead the NFT space. We want to bridge the gap between the crypto community and the world of fine arts," said Colleen Cash, Vice President artnet Auctions.

artnet is one of the pioneers of the digital art market and was the first company to offer online sales of fine arts. Today, artnet Auctions hosts more than 70 curated auctions annually, featuring a range of coveted modern and contemporary art, prints and photographs. It offers collectors strategic buying and selling opportunities throughout the year. As of end of August, the value of transactions sold on artnet Auctions had increased by 20%, compared to the previous year

While artnet Auctions and advertising revenues are growing strongly, the readership of artnet News is also increasing. All of this increases the level of recognition of artnet AG as the world's most important platform for art market data and online auctions. "We expect increased growth rates for all segments, especially with regard to our online platform for art auctions and NFT sales. The use of our unique data and analysis, the transparency, trust and the ease of purchase that artnet offers, will contribute to our growth", said Jacob Pabst, CEO of artnet. In August, sales for artnet News had increased by 94%, as compared to last year.

artnet recently published the fall edition of the "Intelligence Report", with a strong focus on NFTs. The report is read industry wide and is unparalleled in its reporting standards.You can find the Intelligence Report here:

https://news.artnet.com/market/introducing-the-artnet-intelligence-report-fall-2021-edition-2010965

All other investor relations news can be found here:

http://www.artnet.com/investor-relations/

About artnet

With 24/7 worldwide bidding, artnet Auctions is the leading online-only marketplace for buying and selling fine art. New bidders, buyers, and consignors across categories, geographies, and demographics entrust artnet Auctions with their needs. More artworks are offered and traded digitally than ever before and artnet Auctions' efficiency, digitally native operation, quick turnaround, and continuous sales throughout the year are unmatched in the industry. The auction platform allows for immediate transactions, with a seamless flow between sellers, specialists, and collectors. Complementing the online auctions, artnet is the leading resource for researching art online.

Founded in 1989, artnet's suite of industry-leading products has revolutionized the way people discover and collect art today. The Price Database contains more than 14 million auction results from 1,900 auction houses dating back to 1985, providing an unparalleled level of transparency to the art market. The Gallery Network platform connects leading galleries with collectors from around the world, offering the most comprehensive overview of artworks for sale. artnet News covers the events, trends, and people shaping the global art market with up-to-the-minute analysis and expert commentary.

artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency standards.

