HSBC Appoints Alyssa Marois as Senior Vice President of Public Affairs

HSBC Bank USA announced today that Alyssa Marois has joined HSBC as Senior Vice President of Public Affairs. She will be based in Washington, D.C. and will report to Christopher Rosello, US Head of Public Affairs.

“Alyssa’s experience in both the federal government and financial services industry adds significant value to our team as we work closely with policymakers, regulators, and elected officials,” said Rosello. “We are excited to utilize Alyssa’s exceptional skillset to further support HSBC’s policy priorities.”

In her new role, Marois will represent the firm with regards to public policy and government relations and be responsible for engaging members of Congress and the regulatory community.

“I’m thrilled and honored to join HSBC, and I look forward to working closely with regulators, legislators and government agencies to further the interests of our clients, shareholders and employees,” said Marois.

Marois joins HSBC from JP Morgan Chase & Co. where she was vice president of Federal Government Relations. Previously, she also served as legislative director to now U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, legislative assistant to former U.S. Senator Ben Nelson of Nebraska, and vice president of government affairs at PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. She received her bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Florida.

Notes to Editors:

HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves customers through retail banking and wealth management, commercial banking, private banking, and global banking and markets segments. It operates bank branches in: California; Washington, D.C.; Florida; Maryland; New Jersey; New York; Pennsylvania; Virginia; and Washington. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is the principal subsidiary of HSBC USA Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is a Member of FDIC. Investment and brokerage services are provided through HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., (Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC) and insurance products are provided through HSBC Insurance Agency (USA) Inc.

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,976bn at 30 June 2021, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005759/en/