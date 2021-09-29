Logo
Allegiant Offers Special In-Flight Fundraiser During Breast Cancer Awareness Month; Proceeds will Benefit National Breast Cancer Foundation

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Pink refreshments will be sold on Allegiant flights in October with proceeds benefitting programs improving breast cancer awareness, early detection & support services.

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 29, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced that, through October, it will donate a portion of proceeds from the sale of pink in-flight refreshments to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® (NBCF).

Allegiant_Logo.jpg

This is the eighth year that the Las Vegas-based airline will hold its annual in-flight fundraiser in support of the foundation. In that time, Allegiant has donated more than $100,000 to support NBCF's mission, which is to provide help and inspire hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education, and support services.

Minute Maid Pink Lemonade, Sutter Home Pink Moscato wine and The Finnish Cranberry Long Drink will be available for passengers to purchase on Allegiant flights based on availability during October. Crew members will also don special pink attire to demonstrate their support for the cause.

"This fundraiser is a favorite of our flight crews," said Tracy Tulle, Allegiant's senior vice president of flight crew operations. "It gives them a chance to directly impact a cause that has personally affected them, a friend or family member. And it also means a lot to our customers, who are always eager to show their support by purchasing a pink drink, or even making a donation on board. We're honored to team up once again with the National Breast Cancer Foundation to help fight this disease."

Breast cancer is among the leading health issues women face in the United States. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. There is currently no known cure. Early diagnosis and timely treatment is critical to survival.

NBCF supports the communities where Allegiant operates by funding outreach and treatment programs at local hospitals in cities such as Las Vegas, Tampa, and Los Angeles. Among the programs their grants fund are screenings and treatment for uninsured and underinsured women.

The Minute Maid Pink Lemonade will be available for $3 and Sutter Home Pink Moscato wine or The Finnish cranberry Long Drink will cost $8 each based on availability.

Flight crews have the option of wearing pink-themed apparel during October flights.

Allegiant – Together We Fly

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.®

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 15 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/

Media Contact
Phone: 702-800-2020
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA23506&sd=2021-09-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-offers-special-in-flight-fundraiser-during-breast-cancer-awareness-month-proceeds-will-benefit-national-breast-cancer-foundation-301388035.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA23506&Transmission_Id=202109291253PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA23506&DateId=20210929
