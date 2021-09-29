Logo
Invesco Builds on Commitment to ESG

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Second-largest provider of ESG ETFs in the US and leading provider of ESG mutual funds expands global team

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Sept. 29, 2021

ATLANTA, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global asset management firm announced today its progress on ESG (environmental, social, governance) initiatives, highlighting its recent global expansion of the ESG team.

Invesco_Logo.jpg

"ESG is a commercial imperative for Invesco as we see increasing interest from our clients. We have a clear plan in place to accelerate our progress and expanding the team is just one important piece of the puzzle," said Lance DiLorio, Head of Investment Specialized Services for Invesco. "I am excited to welcome eight additional members to the Invesco team and know these individuals will continue to help our clients meet their ESG investing goals."

The following new team members have joined the firm over the last three months and will report to Cathrine de Coninck-Lopez, Invesco's Global Head of ESG:

  • Mayde Sykora (Atlanta): Senior ESG Analyst, Fixed Income
  • Mark Duffy (Boston): ESG Analyst
  • Alexander Chan (Hong Kong): Head of ESG Client Strategy, Asia Pacific
  • Sophie Conyngham Greene (London): Junior ESG Analyst
  • James Sieyes (London): Junior ESG Analyst
  • Conor Hartnett (London): ESG Client Strategies Manager
  • Maximilian Kufer(London): Head of ESG - Private Markets
  • Sudip Hazra(London): Director of ESG Research

At Invesco, we approach ESG investing in two ways:

  • The firm's investment teams are working to integrate ESG factors into their investment processes. Invesco looks at the potential impact of the E, the S and the G on the performance of any investment. This is a value analysis that can also help align investments with client values. The firm's aiming for all of its teams to be fully integrated by the end of 2023.
  • The firm offers a growing range of investment products that enable its clients to express their values in ways that may drive portfolio value. With Invesco's comprehensive range of capabilities, clients can incorporate ESG-aligned ETFs, mutual funds, SMAs and custom indexes into their portfolios.

"Invesco has a strong, time-tested ESG track record, with some products exceeding more than 15 years in the market," said DiLorio. "We work hard to understand our clients' investment needs, which is central to our ability to deliver differentiated products that meet market demand."

To reinforce our commitment to ESG this year, Invesco has accomplished the following:

  • Increased its ESG AUM to $52.7 billion as of June 30, 2021.
  • Recently signed the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative, joining other asset managers to support the global goal of reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner.
  • Launched nine ESG ETFs in Europe and three ESG ETFs in the US.

To learn more about ESG investing and Invesco's comprehensive range of ESG-focused capabilities, please visit: https://www.invesco.com/corporate/about-us/esg

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.5 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2021. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Disclosures
Not a deposit | Not FDIC Insured | Not Guaranteed by the Bank | May Lose Value | Not Insured by any Federal Government Agency

Invesco Advisers, Inc. is an investment adviser; it provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients and does not sell securities. Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the US distributor for Invesco's retail products. Each entity is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

Contact: Gina Simonis [email protected] 917-715-8339

favicon.png?sn=NY22124&sd=2021-09-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-builds-on-commitment-to-esg-301387987.html

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY22124&Transmission_Id=202109291202PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY22124&DateId=20210929
