(LSPD) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Lightspeed Commerce Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Lightspeed Commerce, Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (: LSPD).



On September 29, 2021, Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC published a short-seller report on Lightspeed. In the report, Spruce Point made the following claims:



“Evidence shows that Lightspeed massively inflated its business pre-IPO, overstating its customer count by 85% and gross transaction volume (‘GTV’) by 10% – a payment volume metric that a former employee described as ‘smoke and mirrors.’



“Evidence of declining organic growth and business deterioration through Lightspeed’s IPO, despite management’s claims that Average Revenue Per User (“ARPU”) is increasing.”



“Recent acquisition spree has come at escalating costs with no clear path to profitability, while management pursues aggressive revenue reporting practices.”



“Weak governance standards and worrisome auditor oversight by PwC under a concerning CFO, who was tied to a prior technology roll-up scandal.”



Following this news, the price of Lightspeed shares was down over 11% in early morning trading on September 29, 2021.



If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or a Lightspeed shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation



Additionally, you can [ click here to join this action ]. There is no cost or obligation to you.



