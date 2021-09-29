Coming Soon: U-Haul Reveals Plans for New Self-Storage Facility in Orlando

PR Newswire

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® plans to bring a state-of-the-art retail and self-storage facility to 5150 S. Orange Blossom Trail on Orlando's south side, where the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving purchased 6.04 acres last week.

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Americana is scheduled for completion in 2023. Indoor climate-controlled self-storage units with high-tech security features will be available at various sizes and rates in a three-story building that will also feature a spacious retail showroom. Plans call for a warehouse for U-Box® portable moving and storage containers, as well as outdoor drive-up self-storage buildings.

Located on U.S. Route 441, the store will be two miles east of the Mall of Millenia and Interstate 4. U-Haul acquired the property on Sept. 24.

"This property is just off Americana Boulevard, which is one of the major arteries to I-4," stated Miguel Caminos, U-Haul Company of Orlando president. "Florida is seeing a population boom, and our expansion in this area is fundamental. Growing communities translate to greater moving and self-storage demand."

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Americana will offer essential services such as truck and trailer sharing, towing equipment and professional hitch installation, boxes and moving supplies, extended hours storage access, and green initiatives like the Take A Box, Leave a Box program to benefit the community.

Caminos expects to employ at least 12 Team Members when the new facility is completed. U-Haul will look to hire locally to support job growth within the Orlando community. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

"We're investing in Orlando and working closely with the city to provide a plan and a beautiful facility that will benefit everyone," Caminos added. "We look forward to serving our neighbors here for many years to come."

While the store is under construction, nearby U-Haul facilities and neighborhood dealers are available to serve customers. U-Haul Moving & Storage at S. Orange Ave. at 3500 S. Orange Ave. is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

