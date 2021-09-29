Jeremy Grantham: US Stock Bubble Is Worse Than 1929

Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) has long been amongst the most prominent figures in the world of value investing. Grantham’s strong track record as the chief investment strategist of Grantham Mayo & van Otterloo, the multibillion-dollar asset management firm he co-founded more than four decades ago, has won him an enviable reputation among practitioners.

Over the past several years, Grantham has issued a host of warnings about the rising risk of a severe market correction, some of which I have discussed previously.

While the guru's long-feared correction has thus far failed to transpire, it has done little to alter his bleak outlook. Indeed, this week saw Grantham issue what may be his darkest prognostication yet.

The bigger the bubble, the bigger the crash

During an interview with CNBC on Sept. 28, Grantham laid out the key reasons for his darkening market outlook:

"Real estate, bonds, stocks, and commodities are all overpriced...U.S. equities are in a magnificent bubble. Real estate is magnificently overpriced almost everywhere. The bond market is at a 6,000-year high in terms of low interest rates and high bond prices...You knew last year this bubble was going to be the real McCoy, but you didn't know if it was gonna break the next Wednesday, or a year later. One by one, we've checked off every condition that a glorious bubble needs in terms of crazy behavior. This has been crazier by a substantial margin than 1929 and 2000."

Grantham is hardly alone in his belief that the long bull market, which began more than a decade ago as a run-of-the-mill secular expansion, has given way. Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio), for one, has warned repeatedly in recent months that the market has been caught in the grip of an unprecedented speculative frenzy.

The long history of financial markets offers clear proof that no bull market lasts forever. Nor can any bubble expand infinitely. Corrections are a natural part of market dynamics, and their severity tends to mirror the scale and scope of the dislocation between market expectations and economic reality.

Taking aim at meme stock madness

Grantham saved his most withering criticism for a specific subset of equities, the so-called “meme stocks” that have seen their share prices become totally unmoored from the economic realities of the underlying businesses:

“The meme stocks are just a travesty of serious investing. There was nothing that extreme in 1929, nothing like that in 2000. The dollar valuations were in the hundreds of millions, not tens of billions like the crazy SPACs this time.”

It is no secret that I am sympathetic to Grantham’s perspective on bubbly meme stocks, having highlighted some of the most egregious cases of the dislocations between stock price and fundamentals, such as GameStop Corp. ( GME, Financial) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. ( AMC, Financial). As the number of stocks experiencing extended periods of irrational mispricing grows, so too does the risk of a general market reversal.

Gold may offer no defense this time

Foreseeing a market crash is one thing; positioning an investment portfolio to weather a crash something else entirely. During the interview, Grantham offered some advice on this front. Specifically, he warned investors against relying on traditional defensive commodity assets like gold, as well against exotic assets that claim similar properties, such as bitcoin:

"I do hold some gold and it's not helping me much. It's a strange creature, gold. Not as strange as bitcoin, but pretty darn strange, and I feel uncomfortable and always have owning it from time to time. I don't heartily recommend it.”

Grantham’s souring on gold is somewhat understandable, given the commodity’s performance over the course of the latest market cycle. It is even more reasonable when one considers the asset’s somewhat patchy track record as an effective hedge in recent decades.

What to buy before the bubble bursts

While much of Grantham’s latest advice is couched in negative terms, he also offered some positive investment ideas for investors. According to Grantham, venture capital may be the only asset class worth investing in across the overheated U.S. market landscape:

“The problem in a broad, overpriced world like this is what the heck do you own? I would try and get some exposure to the green world and the VC world - not that they will escape completely, but they will bounce back so much bigger and better than almost anything else. The green side of the universe has an incredible wind behind it so own some of that, avoid the U.S. like the plague otherwise...Venture capital is far and away the most healthy part of modern capitalism. It really does something useful. It's in full cry, companies starting everywhere.”

There is something to be said for this advice. Venture capital has proven to be a remarkably successful asset class, at least for the investors who have been able to access such opportunities.

Historically, most investors have not had access to venture capital opportunities due to a number of restrictions. The rules governing investors’ eligibility to invest in private companies and startups had long foreclosed average investors from most venture capital opportunities, while the limited number of specialized funds has historically restricted access to high-quality deal flow to a select few. Both of these issues have waned in just the past couple years, thanks to loosening regulatory restrictions and a proliferation of low-friction channels through which to access available venture capital opportunities.

As I see things, if Grantham is indeed right about an imminent reversal in public markets, it might well behoove investors to explore the growing menu of options for deploying capital into private opportunities.