Centerhung at TD Garden Gets Sizable Upgrade from Daktronics

BROOKINGS, S.D., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Improving what began back in 2019, TD Garden is upgrading their video experience to a larger size with the first and only 2.5-millimeter pixel spacing in a centerhung application from Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota. The installation provides more than 4K resolution, currently the highest resolution in professional basketball and hockey, and took place in Boston, Massachusetts, ahead of the 2021 fall sports seasons. Altogether, the centerhung provides 48.6 million pixels and it would take 24 60-inch televisions to cover the four main video displays.



“We are so excited to kick off the season and deliver the clearest and most captivating in-game presentation on the all-new ‘Hub Vision’ scoreboard,” said Amy Latimer, president of TD Garden. “TD Garden is in a constant state of innovation to improve our guest experience, and Delaware North continues to prove their commitment to the guest experience with these investments. The scoreboard is the centerpiece of the arena, and this upgrade will bring an unparalleled, technologically-advanced in-game experience for all our guests to enjoy.”

The improvement to the centerhung takes the 2.5-millimeter technology installed in 2019 and expands the digital footprint of all four displays to measure 18 feet high by 32.5 feet wide. Four new underbelly video displays were also added to the centerhung configuration to cater to fans sitting closer to the action. Each underbelly display measures 6.5 feet high by 23 feet wide and features 2.9-millimeter pixel spacing.



Above the 4K video boards, two new ring displays were installed on their own hoist system to allow them to be raised and lowered for the needs of the many events held at the venue. These displays each measure 3.5 feet high 179 feet in circumference and feature 3.9-millimeter pixel spacing.

“We started this transition back in 2019, so to see this new center-hung finally completed, as originally intended, is just extra special,” said Daktronics Sales Representative Charley Bocklet. “It’s an honor for Daktronics to continue our relationship with TD Garden, which now will showcase some of the highest resolution screens in sports today. Their staff has always been great to work with and never more so than through this last year. Patience and perseverance will finally pay off for the fans of Boston.”

Supporting the load, two hoist systems are installed to hold the centerhung display configuration in place. The upper rings are on one hoist system and the main video and underbelly displays are on a separate hoist system. Altogether, the system weighs nearly 82,000 pounds and can be raised and lowered separately based on the needs of TD Garden and the events they host.

The main video displays are capable of variable content zoning allowing each to show one large image or multiple different zones. These zones can show any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics, graphics, animations and sponsorship messages in coordination with their live game-day production.

Daktronics has grown with the sports industry from the company’s beginnings in 1968. Today, the company has integrated LED super systems in nearly 60 percent of all professional sports facilities in the United States. For more information on what Daktronics can provide, visit www.daktronics.com/professionalsports.

About TD Garden

TD Garden, owned and operated by Delaware North, first opened its doors to the public on September 30, 1995. In the 25 years since, the venue has generated more than $365 million in direct economic impact to the Greater Boston region from its major national events alone, not including its high-profile Bruins and Celtics tenants. The arena has played host to countless marquee events, including the Democratic National Convention, NHL All-Star Game, NCAA Frozen Fours, NCAA Women’s Final Four, U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials, U.S. Figure Skating Championships and ISU World Figure Skating Championships among others.

About Daktronics

Daktronics helps its customers to impact their audiences throughout the world with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, audio systems and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications. Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing company, Daktronics has grown into the world leader in audiovisual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Discover more at www.daktronics.com.

