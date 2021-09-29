Logo
Unity Rd. Vice President and Franchise Partner to Present at MLive Cannabis Insights Event on October 7

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Dispensary Franchise Joins Notable Roster of Cannabis Industry Leaders & Marketing Innovators for Virtual Michigan Event - Encourages Interested Investors to Attend for Free

PR Newswire

DETROIT, Sept. 29, 2021

DETROIT, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unity Rd., the cannabis dispensary franchise from Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB), continues to lead at the forefront of the industry. As part of the brand's commitment to cannabis education and franchise expansion, Unity Rd. will be presenting at the virtual MLive Cannabis Insights event on Thursday, October 7, which kicks off at 4:00 p.m. EDT. The presentation will include a live Q&A with Unity Rd.'s VP of Franchise Development, Justin Livingston, and Unity Rd. franchise partner Nate Wetzel, who recently opened the doors of his Unity Rd. shop in Boulder, Colorado.

Unity_Rd_Logo.jpg

The virtual event's theme is Grow Your Brand, and will cover practical tools, tactics and insights on effective marketing strategies in the cannabis industry. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from six speakers, some of whom include: David Herrold, Director of Audience Target Strategy at Advance Local; Andrew Brisbo, Executive Director of Michigan's Marijuana Regulatory Agency; and Tatiana Grant, President of Cultivate MI Solutions. Unity Rd.'s presentation will cover how to Grow in Cannabis with the Proven System of a Franchise, featuring an authentic Q&A session with Livingston and Wetzel, providing insight into the franchise partnership process, while exploring potential questions and other considerations that prospective operators may have.

Register for the October 7 virtual MLive Cannabis Insights Event
for free here.

Learn more about Unity Rd. franchise opportunities,
contact [email protected] or 720-923-5262, or visit franchise.unityrd.com.

"Before finding Unity Rd., I was fully prepared to take on the burden of launching a dispensary from scratch – I'm so glad I didn't," shared Wetzel. "Opening a dispensary has been a goal of mine for years. After putting in the research, that goal became increasingly daunting. Unity Rd. helped make the opening process as smooth as possible. Looking back, I can't even imagine having to navigate that on my own. That said, before signing on with the team, I had plenty of questions. Our goal with this Q&A is to answer the questions that interested investors likely have in hopes of helping them decide what route they'd like to take."

The cannabis industry is notoriously complex, which is why Unity Rd. has developed a streamlined and straight forward approach to opening a dispensary. The brand's team boasts a combined 120-plus years of legal cannabis and franchising experience, and provides guidance every step of the way – from securing a dispensary license to managing cash flow and product selection. The veteran team passes on their knowledge and trusted resources, as well as provides the ongoing support needed to successfully operate a dispensary.

"Franchising is a solid way to bring support and structure to any industry, but for years, leaders have shied away from franchising cannabis – no doubt due to its complexity. Yet, franchising dispensaries is the only way we're going to see explosive industry growth with business ownership in the hands of the local operator," explains Livingston. "So, whether you're interested in learning about franchising in cannabis, or are looking to take some best practices back to your business, I encourage you to attend this event. There are so many nuances in cannabis, so this event is sure to be filled with helpful insight."

Unity Rd. has pinpointed Michigan for growth as statewide adult-use cannabis sales are projected to total upwards of $2.4 billion by 2024. In 2020 alone, combined cannabis sales were $984.6 million, with medical accounting for $474 million and adult-use generating $510.7 million. The brand is actively seeking qualified franchise partners in target development markets including Detroit, Lansing, Kalamazoo, and Grand Rapids.

ABOUT UNITY RD.:
Unity Rd. is bridging the two previously disconnected worlds of cannabis and franchising. The industry trailblazer is the first to bring the cannabis dispensary franchise model to the United States—with duality of prowess in both industries to back it up. Built up from a collective 200 years in the legal cannabis industry and franchising, the company helps eager operators enter the complex industry with ease. The marijuana franchise pioneer offers its partners the knowledge, resources, and ongoing support needed to compliantly and successfully operate a dispensary. Launched in 2018, Unity Rd. has signed multiple agreements with more than 10 entrepreneurial groups across the country. Recently, it was named one of the top cannabis retail leaders in the nation by MJBizDaily magazine and one of the "Best Cannabis Companies to Work For" in both the dispensary and cultivation categories in Cannabis Business Times' elite 2020 list. The company is also the first cannabis business to earn a Franchise Times Dealmakers award. For more information, visit unityrd.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Liz Robinson, Fishman PR, [email protected], 847-702-8099

favicon.png?sn=LA23542&sd=2021-09-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unity-rd-vice-president-and-franchise-partner-to-present-at-mlive-cannabis-insights-event-on-october-7-301388101.html

SOURCE Unity Rd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA23542&Transmission_Id=202109291406PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA23542&DateId=20210929
