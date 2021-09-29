Logo
Leonardo Dionicio, Sun Life U.S. VP, named 2022 top Hispanic professional in IT by HITEC

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WELLESLEY, Mass., Sept. 29, 2021

WELLESLEY, Mass., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leonardo Dionicio, vice president, Technology Foundation for Sun Life U.S., has been named for the second consecutive year to the Hispanic IT Executive Council (HITEC) 100, an annual list of the most influential and notable Hispanic professionals in the technology industry.

Leonardo_Dionicio.jpg

The HITEC 100 celebrates the leadership and achievements of top Hispanic IT professionals in all sectors of the industry. Awardees are evaluated based on their accomplishments, as well as mentoring and professional development activities.

Responsible for helping to drive digital innovation to advance Sun Life's U.S. technology footprint in the benefits and health ecosystem, Dionicio has overseen many successful development initiatives and partnerships over the past year, including the migration of applications to the cloud, modernizing our infrastructure and application support, and advancing Sun Life's core digital capabilities. In addition, Dionicio oversees business continuity for Sun Life U.S. and has been a pivotal part of coordinating pandemic-related planning and efforts since joining the company in September, 2020.

"Leo's insights and expertise in IT have become an integral part of our team's ability to develop and implement new solutions and capabilities," said Paula Bartgis, chief information office for Sun Life U.S. "He is a proven leader and innovative thinker, with a passion for helping emerging talent grow in the IT field. We are extremely lucky to have him at Sun Life."

For more than a decade, HITEC has honored Hispanic professionals as part of the organization's mission to increase Hispanic representation and drive diversity in the technology industry. Sun Life has a shared vision, with increased efforts to recruit more diverse candidates across all roles, strengthen retention and career development among professionals of color, and engage more diverse industry leaders and executives.

"In the last year, technology has played an ever-increasing importance in business resilience and innovation," said Lucia Soares, HITEC Board Member and Chair of the Awards Committee. "These 100 leaders were pivotal to their business' success and we are incredibly proud to recognize these outstanding women and men who inspire us every day with their community engagement, and impact on business and technology. Together, we are building the next generation of Hispanic technology leaders."

This year's HITEC 100 will be recognized virtually during the HITECH 100 Awards Celebration on December 9, 2021.

About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.36 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 55,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's U.S. portfolio of insurance products and services includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary, supplemental health, medical stop-loss and healthcare navigation. Sun Life and its affiliates in asset management businesses in the U.S. employ approximately 5,500 people. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us.

About HITEC
HITEC is a premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and IT technology executives who have built outstanding careers in information technology. HITEC's premier network spans the Americas and is focused on building stronger technology and executive leaders, leadership teams, corporations, and role models in a rapidly changing, flatter, and information technology centric world. These global leaders include executive leading Global 1000 corporations while others lead some of the largest Hispanic-owned technology firms across the Americas.

Media contacts:
Devon Fernald
Sun Life U.S.
781-800-3609
[email protected]

Connect with Sun Life U.S.

https://www.facebook.com/SLFUnitedStates
https://www.linkedin.com/company/sun-life-financial
https://twitter.com/SunLifeUS

Sun_Life_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE22386&sd=2021-09-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leonardo-dionicio-sun-life-us-vp-named-2022-top-hispanic-professional-in-it-by-hitec-301388126.html

SOURCE Sun Life U.S.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE22386&Transmission_Id=202109291432PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE22386&DateId=20210929
