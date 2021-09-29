Logo
HYZON MOTORS INVESTOR ALERT – HYZN Investors With Losses Greater Than $50,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. – Securities Class Action Investigation

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential class action securities claims on behalf of investors of Hyzon Motors Inc. (“Hyzon” or the “Company”) ( HYZN) to determine whether Hyzon engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Hyzon investors should be aware that Blue Orca Capital (“Blue Orca”) issued a report stating, among other things, that Blue Orca believes that “Hyzon’s supposed major customers are a fake-looking Chinese shell company incorporated three days before the deal announcement and a tiny New Zealand startup which told [Blue Orca] they are not really a customer.”

Blue Orca also reported that “Hyzon is just a repackaging of a flailing Chinese parent company which has been trying to sell the same hydrogen fuel cells without much success for 17 years. The parent entity was delisted from the Chinese OTC exchange in early 2021 at an enterprise value of sub $200 million. Hyzon is just a worse version of this same business in SPAC form, yet trades at 10x the valuation.”

On this news, Hyzon stock traded down significantly, thereby injuring Hyzon investors.

HYZON INVESTORS WHO HAVE SUFFERED LOSSES GREATER THAN $50,000ARE ENCOURAGED TO COMPLETE KEHOE LAW FIRM’S SECURITIES CLASS ACTION QUESTIONNAIRE OR CONTACT MICHAEL YARNOFF, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 804, [email protected], [email protected], TO DISCUSS THE CLASS ACTION INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.


