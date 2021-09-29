Logo
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. Named to Piper Sandler Bank & Thrift Sm-All Stars Class of 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”, the “Company”) ( CSTR), the parent company of CapStar Bank, has been named to the prestigious Piper Sandler Bank & Thrift Sm-All Stars Class of 2021.

The award recognizes CapStar as one of an elite group of only 35 small-cap banks and thrifts in the country and is presented as a testament to Company’s top performance among peer financial institutions.

To earn Sm-All Star status, companies must have a market cap below $2.5 billion and clear numerous hurdles related to profitability, credit quality, capital strength, and growth, including outperforming industry medians in return on average equity and deposit, loan, and earnings per share growth.

“To be named among only 15 first-year Piper Sandler Sm-All Star award recipients across the country is a tremendous honor,” said Tim Schools, CapStar’s President and CEO. “Our Company’s progress is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our team as they’ve worked tirelessly to execute our strategy during an unusually challenging year.”

Piper Sandler is an investment banking firm and broker-dealer focused on the financial services sector.

ABOUT CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of June 30, 2021, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $3.2 billion, total loans of $1.9 billion, total deposits of $2.8 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $359.8 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

For more information, contact:
Denis J. Duncan
Chief Financial Officer
(615) 732-7492

