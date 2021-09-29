Logo
UniFirst Becomes the Official Uniform Supply Company of the New England Patriots

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 29, 2021

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFirst Corporation (

NYSE:UNF, Financial), a New England-based, North American leader in the supply and servicing of work uniforms, careerwear, and facility service products for businesses, has signed a three-year sponsorship agreement with Kraft Sports + Entertainment naming them the Official Uniform Supply Company of the New England Patriots.

UniFirst_Patriots.jpg

As part of the agreement, UniFirst will be promoting its brand and business services through a variety of gameday activations, in-stadium signage, and various media inclusions. The company's recently redesigned and rebranded delivery trucks, a major aspect of the company's ongoing brand evolution initiative, will also be present at Patriots 2021 home games, providing interactive activities to the Patriots fans. Further, nearly 200 UniFirst delivery vehicles throughout New England are being planned to communicate the sponsorship of the New England Patriots.

"We couldn't be happier to be partnering with our own hometown NFL team and such a world-class organization as the New England Patriots," said David Katz, UniFirst Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "As a New England-based company ourselves, UniFirst is no stranger to the consistent quality the Patriots put on the field year in and year out – a quality we strive to emulate with our own customers."

Founded in Boston, UniFirst has evolved into an industry leader throughout the U.S. and Canada in providing managed uniform, protective clothing, and custom corporate image apparel programs to businesses large and small. In addition to outfitting more than two million workers in polished, hygienically clean uniforms each workday, UniFirst also keeps businesses clean, safe, and healthy through an extensive line of ancillary facility service programs.

For more information about UniFirst and what the company provides to businesses, please visit UniFirst.com.

About UniFirst
Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

About The Kraft Sports + Entertainment
Kraft Sports + Entertainment, a division of The Kraft Group, oversees marketing, sales, content development, and event operations for the New England Patriots, the New England Revolution, the Boston Uprising of esports' Overwatch League and Gillette Stadium. Led by Robert and Jonathan Kraft, Kraft Sports + Entertainment has set the standard for delivering world-class concerts and sporting events to the people of New England for more than 20 years. More information is available at.Kraftse.com.

favicon.png?sn=NE23765&sd=2021-09-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unifirst-becomes-the-official-uniform-supply-company-of-the-new-england-patriots-301388157.html

SOURCE UniFirst Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE23765&Transmission_Id=202109291510PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE23765&DateId=20210929
