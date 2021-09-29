Logo
Farmland Partners Inc. Announces Investor Update Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DENVER, Sept. 29, 2021

DENVER, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmland Partners Inc. (

NYSE:FPI, Financial) (the "Company") will host a conference call on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) to provide a company update. During the call, management will refer to the presentation "Series B Preferred Conversion" that was posted on the Company website, www.farmlandpartners.com, under the section "Investor Relations – Presentations and Other Materials."

The call can be accessed live over the phone toll-free by dialing the following numbers and referencing the Farmland Partners Inc. Investor Update Call.

USA: 1-866-262-6804
Canada: 1-855-669-9657
International: 1-412-902-4107

The conference call will also be available via a live listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.farmlandpartners.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning shortly after the end of the event until October 14, 2021, by dialing the following numbers and using the passcode 10160631.

USA: 1-877-344-7529
Canada: 1-855-669-9658
International: 1-412-317-0088

A replay of the webcast will also be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for a limited time following the event.

About Farmland Partners Inc.

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland, makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate, and manages farmland for third parties. As of the date of this release, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 166,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

favicon.png?sn=LA23185&sd=2021-09-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmland-partners-inc-announces-investor-update-call-301388183.html

SOURCE Farmland Partners Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA23185&Transmission_Id=202109291545PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA23185&DateId=20210929
