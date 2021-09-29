Logo
IntelGenx and Aquestive Therapeutics Partner with Leading Men's Health Company to Market Tadalafil Oral Films in the U.S.

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Corp. (TSXV:IGX) (

IGXT, Financial) (“IntelGenx”) today announced that its co-development and commercialization partner for Tadalafil oral films for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (“ED”) and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) (the “Product”), Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST, Financial) (“Aquestive”), has entered into a definitive license and supply agreement (the “Agreement”) with an undisclosed leading men’s health company.

“Securing this commercial partnership is a significant milestone in our innovative collaboration with Aquestive, and represents another major step toward achieving our mutual goal of making Tadalafil oral films available to men suffering from ED and BPH,” commented Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company that applies innovative technology to solve therapeutic problems and improve medicines for patients. The Company has commercialized one internally-developed proprietary product to date, Sympazan® (clobazam) oral film, has a commercial proprietary product pipeline focused on the treatment of diseases of the central nervous system, or CNS, and other unmet needs, and is developing orally administered complex molecules to provide alternatives to invasively administered standard of care therapies. The Company also collaborates with other pharmaceutical companies to bring new molecules to market using proprietary, best-in-class technologies, like PharmFilm®, and has proven capabilities for drug development and commercialization.

About IntelGenx

IntelGenx is a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films.

IntelGenx’s superior film technologies, including VersaFilm®, DisinteQ™, VetaFilm™ and transdermal VevaDerm™, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. IntelGenx’s innovative product pipeline offers significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions.

IntelGenx's highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility offers full service by providing lab-scale to pilot- and commercial-scale production. For more information, visit www.intelgenx.com.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This document may contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). These statements are statements that are not purely historical and include, but are not limited to, statements about the advancement of the New Loans and the obtaining of the TSX’s final approval to list its Common Shares on the TSX. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, IntelGenx's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in IntelGenx’s annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, and also filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and www.sedar.com.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, readers of this press release are cautioned not to rely unduly on such forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, unless so required by legislation.

Each of the TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQB has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: IntelGenx Technologies Corp.

Contact Information:

Stephen Kilmer
Investor Relations
(514) 331-7440 ext 232
[email protected]

Or

Andre Godin, CPA, CA
President and CFO
IntelGenx Corp.
(514) 331-7440 ext 203
[email protected]

