IDT Corporation's NRS Subsidiary Sells 2.5% Minority Stake to Alta Fox Capital Management for $10 million

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

IDT Corporation's NRS Subsidiary Sells 2.5% Minority Stake to Alta Fox Capital Management for $10 million

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEWARK, NJ, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDT Corporation (: IDT), a global provider of fintech, cloud communications and traditional communications services, announced today that its National Retail Solutions (NRS) subsidiary has concluded the sale of a two and one-half percent stake (calculated on a fully diluted basis, including equity incentive grants) for $10 million to Alta Fox Capital Management, a private investment fund based in Fort Worth, Texas.

NRS operates a point-of-sale (POS)-based platform that enables independent retailers to operate and process transactions more effectively, while providing advertisers and consumer marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets. NRS generated revenue of $21.2 million in the twelve months ended April 30, 2021, and increased quarterly revenue by 123% year over year. IDT holds an approximately 81% equity interest in NRS (on a fully-diluted basis) following the sale.

“NRS is a market-leading point of sale provider to bodegas and other independent convenience retailers, and we have only just begun to tap its potential,” said Elie Y. Katz, President of NRS.

“Given IDT’s strong balance sheet and ample cash flows from our mature businesses, we have been reluctant to accept outside investments in NRS,” said Marcelo Fischer, IDT’s Chief Financial Officer. “However, Alta Fox has demonstrated a deep understanding of our markets and growth opportunities, including expansion into adjacent markets. We are excited to have their support.”

“We are impressed by the quality of the NRS business and leadership team,” said Connor Haley, Alta Fox’s Founder and Managing Partner. “NRS has many of the characteristics we seek in our portfolio companies including market leadership, multiple high-margin revenue streams, and a significant revenue growth rate. We believe that NRS has the potential to be worth many multiples of the over $400 million implied enterprise value from our investment as management continues to execute on its strategic roadmap.”

About IDT Corporation:

IDT Corporation (: IDT) is a global provider of fintech, cloud communications and traditional communications services. We make it easier for families to connect, support and share across international borders. We also enable businesses to transact and communicate with their customers with enhanced intelligence and insight.

Our BOSS Revolution branded money transfer, mobile top-up and international calling services make sending money and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable. National Retail Solutions’ (NRS) point-of-sale retail network enables independent retailers to operate and process transactions more effectively while providing advertisers and consumer marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets. net2phone’s unified communications as a service solution provides businesses with intelligently integrated cloud communications and collaboration solutions across channels and devices. Our IDT Carrier Services and IDT Express wholesale offerings enable communications companies to provision and manage international voice and SMS services.

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Bill Ulrey
IDT Investor Relations
Phone: (973) 438-3838
E-mail: [email protected]

# # #

ti?nf=ODMzNDg4NCM0NDMxMjA5IzUwMDA4MDc1NA==
IDT-Corporation.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment