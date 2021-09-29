PUBG MOBILE MENA and Anghami Join Forces to Bring Music Rewards to Players

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fans of the gaming phenomenon PUBG MOBILE will be able to enjoy a first-of-its-kind partnership in the MENA region with Anghami, the leading music streaming platform and digital distribution company in the Arab world, during an in-game event to be held between September 30th and October 7th, 2021.



As the pioneer of the music streaming space in the MENA region, Anghami will offer PUBG MOBILE fans playing the game redeemable codes for Anghami Plus subscriptions (Anghami’s premium paid tier) for up to one year. Similarly, audiences using the Anghami app will be able to redeem prizes and enjoy two special playlists made for PUBG MOBILE players.

The strategic partnership is another step taken by both PUBG MOBILE and Anghami to transform the digital media entertainment industry in a manner that goes beyond standard entertainment and incorporates immersive experiences around media and entertainment.

This event comes as part of a larger partnership between PUBG MOBILE and Anghami in MENA. PUBG MOBILE has hosted several music-themed events in the region, and teamed up with recording artists including Nour Stars, WEGZ, Sharmoofers, Masar Igbari & Marwan Moussa to bring exciting entertainment to its fans, and create an impactful union between the gaming and music communities. PUBG MOBILE also launched this year’s “Beat the heat” Summer Fun Fair presenting a series of thrilling in-game and exclusive events in collaboration with Anghami, featuring concerts by some of the biggest acts in the music scene including Jara, Abboud Star and Zena Emad for fans.

A host of rewards and benefits, including a limited number of Anghami Plus subscriptions, await PUBG MOBILE fans as part of the event. Players can claim them by clicking on the present box to open the events page and claim the Anghami Plus subscriptions.

Commenting on the partnership, Choucri Khairallah, Vice President, Business Development at Anghami said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with PUBG MOBILE, bringing a universe of music and entertainment to gamers across the region. The synergies between the gaming and music industries are countless and building on such expertise and experience in the local musical taste, Anghami’s production arm collaborates with PUBG MOBILE to create exclusive content and events that resonate with players in the region, receiving positive feedback. In our upcoming event players and music lovers will get the chance to experience the fully immersive world of Anghami Plus giving them access to millions of songs, playlists and podcasts to play offline and Ad free as well as exclusively curated playlists.”

PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play Store .

Earlier on August 3, 2021, Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. ( VMAC, Financial) and Anghami announced the submission of a confidential Draft Registration Statement on Form F-4 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with respect to their proposed business combination. The business combination is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of VMAC’s stockholders, and is expected to be consummated in the fourth quarter of 2021. Upon the closing of the business combination, the Company will operate under the Anghami name and is expected to be listed on NASDAQ trading under the new symbol “ANGH”. For more information about the transaction, please visit https://vmac.media/.

About PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is based on PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.

For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

About Anghami

Anghami is the leading digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa, with the largest catalogue comprising more than 57 million songs available for more than 70 million users. When it launched in 2012, Anghami was the first music-streaming platform in MENA. In digitizing the region’s music, it has become the best-known and best-loved brand in music streaming in MENA. Today, Anghami features licensed content from leading Arabic labels, independent artists and distributors. Anghami also features music from the major International labels such as Universal, Sony, Warner and is continuously licensing new content.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, it has offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo and Riyadh and operates in 16 countries across MENA. It is the only service available in English, Arabic and French, and remains close to its customer base, not only thanks to its pan-regional presence but also via the 56 million user data points it generates every day. To learn more about Anghami, please visit www.anghami.com

About Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the Global Media and Entertainment sector. To learn more about Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc., please visit https://vmac.media.

