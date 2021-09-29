Logo
Bank OZK Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) ( OZK) expects to report third quarter 2021 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, October 21, 2021. Management’s comments on the third quarter of 2021 will be released simultaneously with the earnings press release and will be available on the Bank’s investor relations website.

Management will conduct a conference call to take questions at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET) on Friday, October 22, 2021. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing 1-844-818-5110 (U.S. and Canada) or 210-229-8841 (international) and asking for the Bank OZK conference call. A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call at 1-855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international). The passcode for this playback is 8870579. The call will be available live or in a recorded version on the Bank’s investor relations website ir.ozk.com under Q3 Earnings Conference Call Webcast.

GENERAL INFORMATION
Bank OZK ( OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations through 249 offices in eight states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and had $26.61 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2021. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P.O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials, and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s investor relations website at ir.ozk.com. To receive automated email alerts for these materials please visit https://ir.ozk.com/other/email-alerts to sign up.

Investor Relations Contact:Tim Hicks, (501) 978-2336
Media Contact:Susan Blair, (501) 978-2217
