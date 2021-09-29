Janus Henderson to Offer B-BBB Collateralized Loan Obligation Exchange Traded Fund to U.S. Investors

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE/ASX: JHG) today announced it has filed a preliminary registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) for U.S. investors.

The exchange-traded fund (ETF), which is expected to be the first ETF focused on providing exposure to B-BBB CLO’s, will be managed by Portfolio Managers John P. Kerschner, CFA and Nick Childs, CFA.

The launch of JBBB will follow the pioneering launch of the Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA), and will provide investors with additional options to gain exposure in this highly specialized and traditionally hard-to-access asset class.

The market for collateralized loan obligations (CLOs)—structured securities collateralized predominantly by broadly syndicated, below-investment grade corporate loans—has grown dramatically in size and liquidity over the last few years, as investors seek floating rate exposure. This announcement is further demonstration of Janus Henderson’s innovative strategy and commitment to growing its offering of actively managed ETFs.

The investment objective of the Fund will be to seek capital preservation and current income by seeking to deliver floating-rate exposure to B-BBB-rated CLOs.

The ticker for the fund will be JBBB, and if all approvals are granted, the Fund is expected to launch on or around December 15, 2021.

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

At 30 June 2021, Janus Henderson had approximately US$428 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 25 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal and fluctuation of value. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. There is no assurance the stated objective(s) will be met.

The information in the prospectus is not complete and may be changed. The securities may not be sold until the registration statement filed with the Securities Exchange Commission is effective. The prospectus is not an offer to sell these securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any state where the offer is not permitted.

Please consider the charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives carefully before investing. A prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus will contain this and other information. You can obtain a copy of the prospectus by calling Janus Henderson at 800.668.0434. The final prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs) are debt securities issued in different tranches, with varying degrees of risk, and backed by an underlying portfolio consisting primarily of below investment grade corporate loans. The return of principal is not guaranteed, and prices may decline if payments are not made timely or credit strength weakens. CLOs are subject to liquidity risk, interest rate risk, credit risk, call risk and the risk of default of the underlying assets.

Concentrated investments in a single sector, industry or region will be more susceptible to factors affecting that group and may be more volatile than less concentrated investments or the market as a whole.

Actively managed portfolios may fail to produce the intended results. No investment strategy can ensure a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.

Credit quality ratings are measured on a scale that generally ranges from AAA (highest) to D (lowest). Ratings may differ by rating agency.

Janus Capital Management LLC is the investment adviser and ALPS Distributors, Inc. is the distributor. ALPS is not affiliated with Janus Henderson or any of its subsidiaries.

Janus Henderson is a trademark of Janus Henderson Group plc or one of its subsidiaries. © Janus Henderson Group plc.

