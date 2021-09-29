Ford Renews $15.5 Billion in Revolving Corporate Credit Lines, Aligning Them With Sustainability Priorities in Ford+ Strategic Plan

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Ford Renews $15.5 Billion in Revolving Corporate Credit Lines, Aligning Them With Sustainability Priorities in Ford+ Strategic Plan

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ford today announced the extension of $15.5 billion in revolving credit lines, which now include key metrics that further align the company’s financing actions with its commitment to operate a safe, sustainable and successful business – elements that are fundamental to the Ford+ plan for growth and value creation.

Specifically, the groundbreaking arrangement comprises extensions of three revolving credit lines: a five-year, $10.1 billion facility maturing in September 2026, along with a three-year, $3.4 billion facility and a three-year, $2.0 billion supplemental facility, both maturing in September 2024.

The facility renewals are distinguished by their inclusion of well-rounded measures demonstrating how Ford’s environmental, social and corporate governance, or ESG, initiatives are integrated throughout its business – including how the company is leading the electric-vehicle revolution.

“Ford people recognize that what’s good for the planet is good for business,” said Dave Webb, the company’s treasurer. “We’re all accountable for creating a constantly safer and cleaner organization that sets an example for sustainability.”

Sustainability-linked performance metrics reflecting Ford’s actions and progress toward fighting climate change include:

  • Reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the company’s manufacturing plants, in line with the Paris Climate Agreement’s long-term temperature goal of limiting global warming and a 1.5-degrees Celsius path
  • Increasing the percentage of renewable electricity consumed in Ford’s global manufacturing plants, en route to an aspirational goal of 100% by 2035, and
  • Lowering Ford of Europe’s CO2 tailpipe emissions per passenger vehicle consistent with both the European Commission’s comprehensive Greenhouse Gas Protocol standard – a “Scope 3” measure – and consistent with Ford’s carbon neutrality goals.

Performance against defined annual targets for ESG performance could result in lower or higher costs of the facilities.

Also, starting with this year’s extension, Ford is leading the corporate loan market’s transition away from the LIBOR interbank rate by pricing its revolving credit facilities directly off of the daily SOFR interest rate for corporate borrowings. SOFR is the LIBOR replacement rate preferred by the Alternative Reference Rates Committee, or ARRC, a group of private-market participants convened by the Federal Reserve Board and Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Ford partnered with Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank to lead development of the sustainability-linked facilities.

The facilities are supported by a globally diverse lender group composed of 60 banks, led by JPMorgan Chase Bank, which served as the administrative agent and lead bookrunner. The relationship bank group was expanded to include Black-, Hispanic-, women- and military veteran-owned financial institutions, further highlighting Ford’s commitment to diversity.

More information about Ford’s sustainability leadership is available online at sustainability.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of connected, increasingly electrified passenger and commercial vehicles: Ford trucks, utility vehicles, vans and cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, connected vehicle services and mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 182,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company is available at corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210929005926r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005926/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment