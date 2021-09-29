Logo
Hilton Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Hilton+Worldwide+Holdings+Inc. (NYSE: HLT) will report third quarter 2021 financial results prior to the stock market open on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Christopher J. Nassetta, Hilton's president & chief executive officer, and Kevin Jacobs, Hilton's chief financial officer & president, global development, will discuss the company's performance and lead a question-and-answer session.

Participants may listen to the live webcast by logging onto the Hilton Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.hilton.com%2Fevents-and-presentations. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available within 24 hours of the live event at https%3A%2F%2Fir.hilton.com%2Ffinancial-reporting%2Fquarterly-results%2F2021. Alternatively, participants may listen to the live call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 in the United States or 1-412-317-6061 internationally using the conference ID 1317541. Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or link to the webcast at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A telephone replay will be available for seven days following the call. To access the telephone replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States or 1-412-317-0088 internationally using the conference ID 10160550.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,600 properties and more than 1 million rooms, in 119 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2020 World’s Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2020 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton+CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 118 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can’t buy. With the free Hilton+Honors+app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005621/en/

