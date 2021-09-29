Logo
Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) ( EGBN), the parent company for EagleBank, today announced a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2021, in the amount of $0.40 per share. The cash dividend will be payable on November 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 21, 2021. This represents an increase of $0.05 per share, or 14%, from the dividend paid of $0.35 per share for the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of $0.18 per share, or 82%, from the $0.22 per share for the third quarter of 2020.

About Eagle Bancorp: The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through eighteen branch offices, located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of Company operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the volatility and uncertainty in global markets and economies. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results in the future may differ materially from those indicated herein. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements contained in this release.

EagleBank Contact
Dave Danielson
240.552.9534

