Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) ( EGBN), the parent company for EagleBank, today announced a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2021, in the amount of $0.40 per share. The cash dividend will be payable on November 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 21, 2021. This represents an increase of $0.05 per share, or 14%, from the dividend paid of $0.35 per share for the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of $0.18 per share, or 82%, from the $0.22 per share for the third quarter of 2020.



About Eagle Bancorp: The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through eighteen branch offices, located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

