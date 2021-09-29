CTO Realty Growth Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Information

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth (: CTO) (the “Company”) announced today that it will report its financial and operating results for the third quarter 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, October 28, 2021. A conference call to discuss its financial and operating results is scheduled for Friday, October 29, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET (the “Earnings Call”).



Shareholders and interested parties may access the Earnings Call via teleconference or webcast:

Teleconference: USA (Toll Free) 1-844-200-6205 International 1-929-526-1599 To access the conference call, enter 094458 when prompted. Webcast: https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/8800/cto-q3-2021-earnings-call/

To participate via teleconference, please dial-in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time of the Earnings Call. To access the webcast, log on to the web address noted above or go to www.ctoreit.com and log in at the investor relations section.

A replay of the Earnings Call will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of www.ctoreit.com .

About CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also owns an approximate 16% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentation, which is available on our website at www.ctoreit.com.



Contact:

Matthew M. Partridge

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(386) 944-5643

[email protected]