Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. to Present at the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. ( KTTA) (“Pasithea” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced that Dr. Tiago Reis Marques, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference as follows:



Date: Thursday, September 30, 2021 Time: 10:10AM ET Webcast Link: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/healthcare/

The presentation will be webcast live at the aforementioned time, and archived for 30 days thereafter, via the Company’s website at www.pasithea.com, under the Investors section.

About Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. Its biotech operations will focus on developing drugs that target the pathophysiology underlying such disorders, with the goal of developing new pharmacological agents that display significant advantages over conventional therapies with respect to efficacy and tolerability.

The Company’s secondary operations focus on providing business support services to anti-depression clinics in the United Kingdom and in the United States. The Company’s operations in the United Kingdom will involve providing business support services to registered healthcare providers who will assess patients, and if appropriate, administer intravenous infusions of ketamine, and the Company’s operations in the United States will involve providing business support services to entities that furnish similar services.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. Company Contact

Dr. Tiago Reis Marques

Chief Executive Officer

E: [email protected]

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. Investor Relations

Lisa M. Wilson

In-Site Communications, Inc.

T: 212-452-2793

E: [email protected]