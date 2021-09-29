Logo
Alamos Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; :AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) plans to release its third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 11:00 am ET to discuss the results.

Participants may join the conference call via webcast or through the following dial-in numbers:

Toronto and International:(416) 406-0743
Toll free (Canada and the United States): (800) 898-3989
Participant passcode: 8987852#
Webcast:www.alamosgold.com

A playback will be available until November 28, 2021 by dialling (905) 694-9451 or (800) 408-3053 within Canada and the United States. The pass code is 5112333#. The webcast will be archived at www.alamosgold.com.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,700 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and under the symbol “AGI”.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Scott K. Parsons
Vice President, Investor Relations
(416) 368-9932 x 5439

All amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

The TSX and have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


