Hydro Systems Launches New IoT-Enabled Controller to Improve Visibility of On-Premise Laundry Process

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 29, 2021

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydro Systems, part of PSG and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the release of its Connected Total Eclipse® Controller, an IoT-enabled version of Hydro's most popular electronic controller designed for on-premise laundries with up to four washers. This new IoT-enabled controller leverages the Hydro Connect® platform and a cellular gateway to provide even greater visibility and cost savings through on-demand reporting.

Dover_Logo.jpg

"The Connected Total Eclipse Controller expands the capability of our cost-effective, secure and easy-to-use laundry dispensing systems, giving managers real-time access to operational data to help them run their sites more efficiently," said John Goetz, Global Product Manager, Hydro Systems.

The Connected Total Eclipse Controller can be added to most Hydro laundry dispensers, including the LM-200 peristaltic pumps or EvoClean. It delivers critical site data with real-time or historical reporting on productivity, chemical usage, costs and alarms through Hydro Connect. The automating reporting function simplifies processes and helps managers avoid conditions like incomplete or stopped loads that drive up rewash rates.

The controller can be purchased new with a dispenser or can be easily retrofitted to any existing installation with Hydro Systems' laundry equipment – simply swap out the existing controllers and add a cellular gateway. Formulas and setups can be programmed at the controller or with the Formula Editor software and onboard USB flash drive. With the addition of Hydro's real-time service plan, users can remotely change configurations for dosage, load weight and more from any place with an internet connection to reduce the frequency of expensive site visits.

"What's great about this new controller is that it's very scalable to meet customers' demands. If site managers do not want to purchase a gateway or real-time service package, they can still access historical reporting through a manual upload into Hydro Connect using the compatible USB drive," added Goetz.

For more information about the Connected Total Eclipse Controller, visit www.hydrosystemsco.com/product/total-eclipse.

About Hydro Systems:

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio and with offices and support teams around the globe, Hydro Systems is a world leader in delivering chemical dispensing and dosing solutions including equipment, software and services. With strategic partnerships, innovative solutions and more than 50 years of experience, Hydro Systems is committed to enriching the lives of its customers by creating a cleaner, more sustainable world. Its products serve numerous dosing and dispensing applications within commercial cleaning, laundry, warewash, food service, industrial, irrigation, horticulture, animal health and other industries. Hydro Systems helps its customers ensure dosing is always accurate, safe and cost effective so that its customers can clean with confidence. For more information, visit www.hydrosystemsco.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Hydro Systems Contact:
Michele Shaughnessy
(630) 282-7343
[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:
Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications    
(630) 743-5039    
[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:
Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations   
(630) 743-5131   
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY23510&sd=2021-09-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hydro-systems-launches-new-iot-enabled-controller-to-improve-visibility-of-on-premise-laundry-process-301388062.html

SOURCE Dover

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY23510&Transmission_Id=202109291615PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY23510&DateId=20210929
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

