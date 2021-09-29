PR Newswire

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NiSource President and Chief Executive Officer Joe Hamrock will speak at "Sustainability Week: Countdown to COP26," an event presented by The Economist. He will take part in a panel discussion "Energy Efficiency and Ensuring Inexpensive, Green, Clean Energy for All" on Wednesday, October 6 at 12:10 p.m. EDT.

During the panel discussion, Joe will discuss how energy companies can develop and implement energy technologies in a way that ensure a steady, affordable, and sustainable energy supply — while strengthening communities, spurring economic development, and protecting and preserving the world's shared resources for common future needs.

Registration for this virtual event is available at events.economist.com.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index. Additional information about NiSource, its investments in modern infrastructure and systems, its commitments and its local brands can be found at www.nisource.com. Follow us at www.facebook.com/nisource, www.linkedin.com/company/nisource or www.twitter.com/nisourceinc. NI-F

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joe-hamrock-to-speak-at-the-economist-sustainability-week-countdown-to-cop26-event-301388102.html

SOURCE NiSource Inc.