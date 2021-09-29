iSIGN Media Announces a Restructuring of its Management and Board

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (“iSIGN” or “Company”) (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions announced management and Board changes.



The Board of Directors have accepted the resignation of Bruce Reilly as iSIGN’s Chief Financial Officer and has appointed Bob MacBean in his place.

The Board added David Beck and Alex Romanov as new iSIGN directors and accepted the resignations of Bruce Reilly and Mark Thimmig, both of whom resigned due to the demands of their other businesses.

These changes were made effective September 21, 2021.

The Board of Directors accepted Gregory Wade as a new iSIGN Director and has appointed Joe Kozar as Interim Chief Executive Officer, both effective September 29, 2021.

Brief bios of all parties are:

Joe Kozar previously served as iSIGN’s Chief Executive Officer from March 1, 2017 to February 22, 2021. Joe’s background is the tech field. He has been and is involved with many high-tech companies covering a broad range of solutions. His educational background is the engineering field, with his main focus being electronic design. Joe sits on several boards and is involved with venture capital investing. Joe has agreed to serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer while iSIGN conducts its search for an individual to handle the Chief Executive Officer position on a full-time basis.

Bob MacBean has an extensive background in creating and building successful domestic and international, public and private businesses. He has experience in many sectors including venture capital, SaaS and software development and investment banking. He has developed, implemented and managed strategies balancing growth, profitability, scalability, cost control and performance. Bob is a director and officer of Environmental Waste International Inc. a TSXV reporting issuer. Bob is a Certified Management Accountant CPA, CMA and has served on iSIGN’s board since March 6, 2019.

Alex Romanov assumed his current role with iSIGN as Strategic Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer on August 20, 2021. Alex has served iSIGN since November 2007, in a variety of positions, including Chief Executive Officer and as a director. He is an accomplished business executive with a history of identifying opportunities and turning them into high growth and profitable enterprises. Alex has diverse experience in a variety of industries, including National Sales Manager at Motorola; Chief Executive Officer at Alpine Electronics; Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Oak Marketing, with sales of $120 million annually, that was sold for $29 million and Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Spherex, that was sold for $5 million.

David Beck is currently the principle of a boutique advisory firm, Sprout Capital Corp., focused on bringing resources to innovative growth companies. Most recently, Mr. Beck was CEO and Chairman of 3 Sixty Secure Corp., a security services company with ~300 employees. Mr. Beck’s prior experience has primarily been focused on public and private capital markets. Public equity experience includes: Head of TMT (technology, media, telecom) Investment Banking at several boutique investment dealers, and consistently top-ranked technology Financial Analyst based in both New York City and Toronto. Private equity experience includes: Partner, Celtic House Venture Partners, and personal financial investments and advisory services to ~20 private growth companies. He is currently Director & Chairman of Deal Desk at DGTL Holdings Inc. (DGTL-TSXV). Prior public company BOD roles include 3 Sixty Secure Corp., Basis100 Inc., CRS Robotics Corporation, Pivot Technology Solutions Inc., and World Class Extractions Inc. Mr. Beck holds an MBA (Dean’s List) from Ivey Business School (University of Western Ontario) and a BSc Honours (Engineering Physics) from Queen's University.

Gregory Wade is currently Managing Partner at NextBase Consultants. He has over 30 years of business leadership experience in multinational environments, helping businesses scale through expansion, partnerships and innovative solutions. He founded NextBase Consultants and serves as Managing Partner responsible for leading the company’s senior-level engagement with global technology partners spanning sectors including telecommunications, cybersecurity, information and communications technology and transportation. Greg holds an MBA with a Marketing specialization from the Schulich School of Business. He is a volunteer board advisor at big data analytics firm AfterData.ai and digital marketing agency Dreamline Digital.

“On behalf of the Board and the Company, I would like to thank Bruce and Mark for their time and dedication to iSIGN over the past years,” stated Mr. Bob MacBean, iSIGN’s Chief Financial Officer and director. “We wish them both the very best in their future endeavors.”

About iSIGN Media

iSIGN, a Canadian company based in Toronto (Richmond Hill), Ontario is a data-focused, software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that is a pioneering leader in the areas of location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing utilizing Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi connectivity in complete privacy. Creators of the Smart suite of products, a patented interactive proximity marketing technology, iSIGN enables the delivery of messages to mobile devices in proximity, with real-time reporting and analytics on a variety of metrics. 2019 winner of Richmond Hill’s Innovator of the Year award. Partners include IBM, Keyser Retail Solutions, Baylor University, Verizon Wireless, and Mtrex Network Solutions. www.isignmedia.com

© 2021 iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. All Rights Reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

Company contacts:

Bob MacBean

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc.

[email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor Its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this release.