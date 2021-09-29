Energy Transfer's Dual Drive Technologies Receives Environmental Excellence Award

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Energy Transfer's Dual Drive Technologies Receives Environmental Excellence Award

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Energy Transfer’s Dual Drive Technologies yesterday received the Environmental Excellence Award from the GPA Midstream Association. Dual Drive was selected for the Environmental Excellence Award from among the affiliated GPSA Midstream Suppliers. The award for innovative environmental solutions was presented at the GPA Midstream convention in San Antonio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005964/en/

DualDrivePic.jpg

Pictured left to right: Jeff Lutke, director of Dual Drive commercial operations, and David Coker, vice president of power solutions, both of Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer’s Dual Drive natural gas compression system features patented technology that involves both a natural gas engine and an electric motor allowing each individual Dual Drive compression unit to switch between drivers at any time to actively manage both greenhouse gas emissions and the use of the electrical grid. The first Dual Drive was installed in East Texas in 2000, and since then has grown into a fleet of approximately 450,000 horsepower in multiple services from field gathering, transmission and cryogenic plant installations.

“We are so pleased to be recognized by our industry peers for the benefits of this technology, which can be significant in reducing Scope 1 CO2 emissions,” said David Coker, Vice President, Power Solutions for Energy Transfer. “Across our system of Dual Drives, we were able to reduce CO2 emissions by more than 630,000 tons in 2020 alone.”

Dual Drive was selected by GPA’s Midstream Environmental Committee for this innovative technology used by Energy Transfer at gas processing plants in Texas’ Permian Basin. GPSA's award category focuses on innovative environmental solutions with measurable results and repeatable processes.

The 2021 Environmental Excellence Award adds to Dual Drive’s list of accolades. Dual Drive Technologies received the 2012 Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) award for Best Available Control Technology (BACT) for emission reductions in the gas compression industry. And, in 2009, Dual Drive received the Innovative Technologies Award from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). This award also focused on emission reductions in the industry.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with a strategic footprint in all of the major domestic production basins. ET is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation; and various acquisition and marketing assets. ET also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN), and the general partner interests and 46.1 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC). For more information, visit the Energy Transfer website at energytransfer.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210929005964r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005964/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment