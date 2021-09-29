CENTOGENE's Ground-Breaking Family Genetic Research Published in the New England Journal of Medicine Reveals Path to Potential Cure for Structural Birth Defects

Collaborative research utilized insights gained from CENTOGENE’s rare disease-centric Bio/Databank to help analyze data of more than 20,000 families

Enabled testing of successful targeted therapeutic approach that restored embryonic development in preclinical models of birth defects

Results reflect a major step towards treatment options for the approximately 4 million infants every year that are born with structural birth defects



CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on generating data-driven insights to diagnose, understand, and treat rare diseases, announced today the publication of results from a ground-breaking global genetic study in the New England Journal of Medicine (http://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2033911), including findings of a potential treatment of structural birth defects caused by specific gene alterations.

Structural birth defects, such as cleft palate, occur in approximately 3% of live births worldwide. The collaborative research study utilized data derived from CENTOGENE’s rare disease-centric Bio/Databank. The analysis revealed that genetic variations affecting a central Wnt regulator – WLS – causes syndromic structural birth defects. The Wnt signalling pathway regulates cellular development, particularly at the embryonic stage. The researchers were able to administer a pharmacologic Wnt agonist that partially restored erroneous embryonic development in preclinical studies. Accordingly, this research is an important step in potentially preventing and curing syndromes and structural birth defects linked to WLS dysfunction.

If this method demonstrates translational robustness, it offers an opportunity for drug developers to capitalize on these insights with a clinical program that could be completed within the next 3-5 years – opening up the potential of bringing a treatment to market and helping a number of the estimated 4 million infants that are born with serious birth defects every year.

Prof. Peter Bauer, Chief Genomic Officer at CENTOGENE, said, “Up until now, the genetic causes of structural birth defects have remained largely unknown. This groundbreaking study has now not only helped us to understand a driving factor of these defects, but has shed light on the way to a potential cure – and that is game changing. That is what we are striving for every day.”

“The study results are a perfect reflection of the significance of data and cross-institutional collaboration,” adds Dr. Aida Bertoli-Avella, Head of Research Data Analysis. “The findings have helped us gain a deeper understanding of synodomic structural birth defects and put us on the right path with preclinical models – offering a next step towards advancing widespread pharmacological treatments.”

This study represents another significant step forward for CENTOGENE’s mission to enable the cure of 100 rare diseases within the next 10 years. To learn more, visit: https://www.centogene.com/virtual-investor-event

About the Study

The collaboration was led by scientists of the Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine, San Diego, and A*STAR, Singapore, and the research queried CENTOGENE’s Bio/Databank and others globally to identify the cohort. A total of 20,248 families with children suffering from neurodevelopmental disorders, as well as parental consanguinity, were identified. Approximately one-third of the affected children presented with structural birth defects or microcephaly. Patients then underwent Exome and Genome Sequencing to identify genes with biallelic pathogenic or likely-pathogenic mutations. After identifying disease-causing variants, researchers generated two models to understand the disease pathophysiology and to test candidate treatments. The administration of a pharmacologic Wnt agonist proved to be successful and partially restored embryonic development in mouse models. To read the complete study in the New England Journal of Medicine, visit: http://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2033911

