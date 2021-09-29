Logo
HilltopSecurities Expands its Debt Capital Markets and Fixed Income Capital Markets Groups

Business Wire
Sep 29, 2021
Hilltop Securities Inc.’s (HilltopSecurities) debt capital markets and fixed income capital markets groups continue to expand with the addition of three new investment professionals to serve clients from the firm’s offices in North Carolina and Illinois. Kit Wood will serve as managing director, head of debt capital markets structuring, reporting to Todd Bleakney, co-head of debt capital markets while Cory Clark, senior managing director, co-head of generalist fixed income sales and Justin Hoogendoorn, senior managing director, head of fixed income capital markets strategy and analytics will report to A.J. Maggio, managing director, co-head of fixed income capital markets.

“We’re excited to welcome these talented professionals,” said Maggio. “This is an experienced, diverse, and ambitious group of individuals who will further strengthen our debt capital markets and fixed income capital markets capabilities. Their backgrounds and perspectives will complement our strategic initiatives as HilltopSecurities continues to enhance its offerings.”

Wood, Clark, and Hoogendoorn are among a series of additions for the debt capital markets and fixed income capital markets teams, including Sean+Ladley, who joined HilltopSecurities last month as senior managing director, co-head of generalist fixed income sales.

“HilltopSecurities has been focused on our middle market fixed income products and services over the last several months,” said President and CEO Brad Winges. “We’re excited about what’s ahead. The addition of Kit, Cory, and Justin positions the firm to better support our existing and future clients in the wide range of markets we serve.”

Kit Wood
Charlotte, North Carolina

Kit has 30 years of financial services experience. He joins from Wells Fargo where he served as managing director, head of municipal institutional sales. Prior to his time there, Wood was a senior portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan Asset Management where he co-managed the New York City municipal desk. Before then, he held other positions in portfolio management and fixed income trading in Baltimore, Maryland and Chicago, Illinois. Wood received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Colorado at Boulder. He currently serves on the advisory board for Greenhouse Scholars North Carolina and actively supports the HopeWay Foundation in North Carolina.

Cory Clark
Chicago, Illinois

Clark has more than 20 years of experience in fixed income sales and management. He joins from Piper Sandler where he served as managing director of middle market generalist sales. Prior to his time there, Clark ran middle market sales at BMO Capital Markets GKST. He received a bachelor’s from North Park University in Chicago, Illinois.

Justin Hoogendoorn
Chicago, Illinois

Hoogendoorn has more than 26 years of experience in fixed income portfolio management and market analysis. He joins from Piper Sandler where he led Strategy and Analytics. Prior to his time there, he served as a portfolio manager with Northern Trust Global Investments. Hoogendoorn received a bachelor’s from Calvin University in Michigan, an MBA from the University of Chicago, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). Hoogendoorn is a member of the CFA Institute and the Investment Analyst Society of Chicago (IASC).

About Hilltop Securities Inc.
Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions for municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service municipal investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Momentum Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

