Richardson Electronics Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call

Sep 29, 2021
LAFOX, Ill., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) plans to release its financial results for its first quarter ended August 28, 2021 after the close of business on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. The release will be distributed by GlobeNewswire and will be available on the Company’s website at www.rell.com.

On Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. CDT, Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert J. Ben, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s first quarter fiscal year 2022 results. A question and answer session will be included as part of the call’s agenda.

Participant Instructions

To listen to the call, please dial (USA/CANADA) (866) 784-8065 or (International) (602) 563-8684 and enter Conference ID: 3584788 approximately five minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. CDT on October 7, 2021, for seven days. The telephone number for the replay is (855) 859-2056; Conference ID: 3584788.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

For Details Contact:40W267 Keslinger Road
Edward J. Richardson
Chairman and CEO
Phone: (630) 208-2320		Robert Ben
EVP & CFO
(630) 208-2203		PO BOX 393
LaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA
(630) 208-2200 | Fax: (630) 208-2550

