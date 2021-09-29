Logo
Pittsburgh Physician Recognized for Excellence in Senior Care Honored During National Primary Care Week

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 29, 2021

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashith Mally, M.D., Preferred Primary Care Physicians (PPCP) has been chosen out of more than 1,000 independent primary care physicians nationwide to be honored as a "Best Physician." He is being recognized during National Primary Care Week, Oct. 4-8, for providing exemplary care to his senior patients.

A total of 32 physicians nationwide were selected as winners by medical directors at agilon health (NYSE: AGL), a company transforming health care by empowering primary-care physicians to focus on the entire health of their senior patients. The criteria for selection included how frequently they met and how much time they spent with patients and their efforts to keep them out of hospitals/emergency rooms.

"Dr. Mally knows that working as a partner with patients will help lead to better outcomes," says PPCP Chief Executive Officer Gregory Erhard, Jr. "His clinic staff is warm and welcoming, and he is engaged in strategic and innovative initiatives to improve care at skilled nursing facilities."

Value-based care is a healthcare delivery model that puts doctors in the "driver seat" of patient health outcomes. Also known as advanced primary care, doctors are rewarded for preventing and managing chronic diseases and helping patients improve their health.

"These physician winners are lighting the way and showing how primary care doctors can make a meaningful difference in the lives of their senior patients," said Ben Kornitzer, M.D. chief medical and quality officer at agilon health.

Studies have shown a significant relationship between the investment in primary care services and improved efficiency with better patient outcomes. Still, a concerning trend shows the decline in funding allocated to primary care services nationwide. This comes at a time when the nation's senior population is rising and there is a great need for primary care physicians.

National Primary Care Week highlights the importance of primary care providers to the U.S. healthcare system.

With 20 locations in or around Pittsburgh, PPCP provides patients with the preferential treatment they deserve -- from general primary care to managing chronic conditions.

For more information about agilon health, visit www.agilonhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, Linked In and YouTube.

visit today or hospital stay tomorrow, our comprehensive team of more than 100 doctors and specialists is here to treat you well with compassionate, coordinated care that always strives to keep you healthy.

favicon.png?sn=CG23987&sd=2021-09-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pittsburgh-physician-recognized-for-excellence-in-senior-care-honored-during-national-primary-care-week-301388264.html

SOURCE Preferred Primary Care Physicians

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG23987&Transmission_Id=202109291710PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG23987&DateId=20210929
