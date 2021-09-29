Logo
B&G Foods Issues Voluntary Allergy Alert on Undeclared Wheat in a Limited Number of Cases of Tone's® Taco Seasoning Blend

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

B&G Foods announced today it is voluntarily recalling 3,867 cases of 23 oz. Tone’s Taco Seasoning Blend, with “best by” dates of SEPT 03 24 and SEPT 06 24, due to the presence of undeclared wheat. A portion of the individual containers within those cases were mistakenly labeled on the back with the back labels for Tone’s Lemon Pepper Seasoning Blend, which does not list wheat as an allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if the recalled product is consumed. There is no health risk associated with this product for individuals without an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005987/en/

Labels.jpg

Above are images of the Tone’s Taco Seasoning Blend front label, the correct Tone’s Taco Seasoning Blend back label and the incorrect Tone’s Lemon Pepper Seasoning Blend back label. (Photo: Business Wire)

This recall affects only the following product, which may have been distributed in Sam’s Club stores nationwide and through the Sam’s Club website:

Description

Consumer UPC #

Size

Best By Dates

Tone’s Taco Seasoning Blend

UPC#: 0-41351-91461-5

(The UPC is located on the bottom of the back label and references the incorrect product.)

23 oz. (1.43 LB)

(653g)

SEPT 03 24

SEPT 06 24

(The “best by” date is located on the bottom of the side of the container.)

This recall does not apply to any other “best by” dates, sizes or varieties of Tone’s brand products.

No allergic reactions or consumer complaints related to this matter have been reported to date. This recall was initiated in cooperation with the FDA.

It was determined that 3,867 cases of Tone’s Taco Seasoning Blend, which contain wheat, may contain some individual containers which are mistakenly labeled on the back as Lemon Pepper Seasoning Blend, which does not declare wheat. The product name appears on the top of the front and back label. Containers labeled as Tone’s Taco Seasoning Blend on both the front and back of the container correctly declare the presence of wheat. Containers labeled as Tone’s Taco Seasoning Blend on the front and Lemon Pepper Seasoning Blend on the back do not list wheat as an allergen. Therefore, B&G Foods is issuing this recall for Tone’s Taco Seasoning Blend with the particular UPC and “best by” dates listed above.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or dispose of the product. Consumers seeking a refund or additional information may also contact B&G Foods by calling 800.247.5251 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Eastern time or by submitting an online contact at https%3A%2F%2Ftones.com%2Fcontact.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210929005987r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005987/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
