Rio Tinto publishes first Communities and Social Performance report

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Rio Tinto publishes first Communities and Social Performance report

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Rio Tinto has published its first report on progress in improving Communities and Social Performance (CSP) practices, as the company works to rebuild trust and relationships with Traditional Owners following the destruction of the Juukan Gorge rock shelters in Western Australia.

As part of efforts to increase transparency in its approach to cultural heritage protection, Rio Tinto has engaged with investors to develop reporting that details the company’s work to improve its CSP practices and outcomes.

The report details progress made to 30 July 2021 in areas such as Traditional Owner partnerships and agreement modernisation in Western Australia; the introduction of new CSP structures and practices across the company; improved governance; and increasing social expertise within the business.

Importantly, it includes direct feedback from Traditional Owner groups regarding commitments made by the company as part of the Board+Review+of+Cultural+Heritage+Management in August 2020.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said “We are working hard to rebuild trust and meaningful relationships with the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) people and other Traditional Owners across Australia. We understand this will take time and consistent effort, but our absolute focus is on improving our engagement with Indigenous Peoples and host communities so that we can better understand their priorities and concerns, minimise our impacts, and responsibly manage cultural heritage.

“We thank those Traditional Owners who generously shared their feedback and perspectives. While their insights confirm we have much more to do, feedback like this is vital to shaping relationships that are respectful, genuine and inclusive.

“We know that we cannot change the past. But we can continue to seek out, listen to and respect different voices and perspectives, to ensure that in the future, cultural heritage sites of significance are treated with the care they deserve. And the changes we make should improve, over time, our engagement with Indigenous and First Nations communities in every region where we operate worldwide.”

Some of the actions outlined in the report include:

  • Ongoing remediation work of the Juukan Gorge in consultation with the PKKP people.
  • The commencement of agreement modernisation discussions with ten Pilbara Traditional Owner groups and their representatives.
  • A detailed review of heritage sites that Rio Tinto manages in the Pilbara to ensure there are no other sites of exceptional cultural significance within the company’s existing mine plans.
  • Building social performance capacity, capability and governance across the company. There are now more than 300 Communities and Social Performance professionals working on 60 sites in 35 countries, up from 250 professionals in 2020.
  • Important steps to grow Indigenous leadership to help better understand host communities in the future. This includes a $50 million investment to retain, attract and grow Indigenous professionals and leaders in our Australian business.
  • Enhancing cultural awareness training, with all frontline staff undertaking e-learning or face-to-face training with Indigenous Australians.
  • Progressing the establishment of an Australian Advisory Group to help better manage policies and positions that are important to Indigenous Australians and the business; and
  • A commitment to work with Traditional Owner groups to co-design and implement leading practice cultural heritage management.

Rio Tinto will integrate further reporting into its full-year reporting suite, complemented by additional disclosures where appropriate. Further consultation with a broad range of investors and other stakeholders will continue to assist in developing these disclosures.

The full report is available here https%3A%2F%2Fwww.riotinto.com%2Finvest%2Freports.

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Steve Allen, Rio Tinto’s Group Company Secretary.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210929005992r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005992/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment