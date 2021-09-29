Logo
Altimmune to Host Key Opinion Leader Call with Dr. Stephen Harrison on Pemvidutide Phase 1 Clinical Trial Results on September 30, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. ( ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) call on its 12-week Phase 1 clinical trial of pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801) in overweight and obese subjects on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 9:00 am EST.

The call will feature a discussion with Stephen A. Harrison, MD (Pinnacle Clinical Research), a leading expert in the field of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and liver diseases, on the safety profile and weight loss data generated from Altimmune’s Phase 1 clinical trial. Dr. Harrison will be available to answer questions at the conclusion of the call.

Stephen A. Harrison, MD earned his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine. He completed his internal medicine residency and gastroenterology fellowship at Brooke Army Medical Center and a 4th year advanced liver disease fellowship at Saint Louis University. He is board certified in both Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology. Dr. Harrison served as a Professor of Medicine at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is currently a Visiting Professor of Hepatology at the Radcliffe Department of Medicine, University of Oxford. He is a past Associate Editor for Hepatology and Alimentary Pharmacology and Therapeutics. He is a peer-reviewer for over 20 medical journals and internationally known for studies in hepatitis C and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease with over 200 peer reviewed publications in these fields. Dr. Harrison most recently served as a Colonel in the United States Army. Retiring in 2016, he concluded 20 years of dedicated service to his country. During his army tenure, he served as the Director of Graduate Medical Education at Brooke Army Medical Center, Associate Dean for the San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium and Gastroenterology Consultant to the Army Surgeon General. Dr. Harrison currently serves as the Medical Director for Pinnacle Clinical Research and the President of Summit Clinical Research.

Conference Call Information:

Date:Thursday, September 30
Time:9:00 am Eastern Time
Domestic Dial-in:(844) 615-6509
International Dial-in:(918) 922-3148
Conference ID:4595573
Webcast:https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/igi7kfsz

Following the conclusion of the call, the webcast will be available for replay on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.altimmune.com. The company has used, and intends to continue to use, the IR portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Pemvidutide
Pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801) is a novel, investigational, peptide-based dual GLP-1/glucagon receptor agonist that is designed to treat obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Altimmune believes the treatment of obesity is the cornerstone of treating NASH and its co-morbidities and views the treatment of obesity and NASH as significant unmet medical needs that can be addressed through significant weight loss.

In a 12-week Phase 1 study in Australia, subjects receiving pemvidutide achieved mean weight losses of 4.9%, 10.3%, and 9.0% at 1.2 mg, 1.8 mg, and 2.4 mg doses, respectively, with the placebo group experiencing a mean weight loss of 1.6%. Weight loss occurred rapidly and consistently over 12-weeks. Side effects were mild to moderate, with no serious or severe treatment-emergent adverse events. Importantly, no discontinuations due to adverse events were reported. For more information on the trial, refer to the September 28, 2021 press release here.

About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. Our pipeline includes next generation peptide therapeutics for obesity, NASH (pemvidutide), and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Investor and Media Contact:
Will Brown
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
[email protected]

