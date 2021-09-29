San Francisco Giants and Alaska Airlines' newest livery shows up in a GIANT way!

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

San Francisco Giants and Alaska Airlines' newest livery shows up in a GIANT way!

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Alaska unveils Giants-themed aircraft at San Francisco International Airport (SFO); announces early boarding for guests wearing Giants apparel through postseason play

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines, the official airline partner of the San Francisco Giants, is taking postseason celebrations to new heights with the debut of its new Giants-themed livery. Just in time for the Giants' upcoming playoff run, the Airbus 321 aircraft was introduced today to fans departing San Francisco (SFO) for Seattle (SEA).

Alaska_Airlines_newest_livery.jpg

"Few things are as exciting as seeing this big, colorful giant fly across our beautiful state as we go into our playoff run. My hope is that this aircraft gives Giants fans a way to feel part of the team, every time they travel," said San Francisco Giants CEO and President Larry Baer. "Partnerships like we have with Alaska Airlines offer critical support of local community, youth and education programs like the Willie Mays Scholarship Fund and the Giants Community Fund, which in turn is helping change the lives of our youths."

This is the second livery dedicated to the San Francisco Giants. The plane, tail number N855VA, will fly throughout Alaska's network now through 2022. The new Giants-themed livery is one of many ways guests can celebrate the team's playoff run. Alaska just announced that fans who wear Giants' apparel can board early for all San Francisco departing flights for the duration of the team's postseason play.

Alaska employees dedicated the plane along with a $100,000 check to the Willie Mays Scholarship Fund, in honor of the 'Say Hey Kid's' 90th birthday. The fund assists in making college aspirations come true for San Francisco's Black youth and empowers them to pursue their goals to achieve success in high school, college and beyond. Terminal 2 flyers were also treated to a surprise celebration complete with DJ entertainment on-site, prizes, giveaways and a visit from the Giants' mascot "Lou Seal" joining in on the festivities.

"Alaska has been a proud partner of the Giants since 2017," said Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines managing director of brand and marketing communications. "We're thrilled to display our Giants pride from 35,000 feet with this unique looking plane, and we wish the team the best of luck as they hopefully make a deep run in the postseason."

The Giants-inspired wrapped aircraft and early boarding are among many ways Alaska is deepening its presence in the Bay. Alaska recently unveiled a new premium Lounge at SFO. The 9,200 square feet Lounge features Bay-inspired amenities and top-notch hospitality – giving Alaska and oneworld guests a comfortable place to work and relax. The Lounge also features the first and only co-branded professional sports-themed Lounge space in the country. A treat for young Giants fans, the space includes a children's play area featuring baseball-themed games and art celebrating mascot Lou Seal.

San Francisco is Alaska Airlines' third largest hub. With 108 daily flights to 39 destinations to and from San Francisco, go ahead and cross something off the wander-list today with Alaska including popular flights to Maui, Cabo, Anchorage and San Diego. Starting Dec. 18, sun seekers can escape winter doldrums and enjoy three new nonstop destinations south of the border from SFO – Loreto, Mazatlán and Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo.

About Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The airline emphasizes Next-Level Care for its guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of oneworld. With the global alliance and the airline's additional partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about our climate impact goals at blog.alaskaair.com. Read about Alaska Airlines at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

Alaska_Airlines_Barry_Bonds.jpg

Alaska_Airlines_Willie_Mays_Scholarship_Fund.jpg

Alaska_Airlines_Lou_Seal.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY24097&sd=2021-09-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/san-francisco-giants-and-alaska-airlines-newest-livery-shows-up-in-a-giant-way-301388307.html

SOURCE Alaska Airlines

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY24097&Transmission_Id=202109291821PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY24097&DateId=20210929
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment