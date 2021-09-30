EML Completes the Acquisition of Sentenial and Enters the Open Banking Market In Europe

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

EML Completes the Acquisition of Sentenial and Enters the Open Banking Market In Europe

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

EML Payments’ (

ASX:EML, Financial) (S&P/ASX 200) much-anticipated acquisition of Sentenial Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiaries ("Sentenial") has been approved by the French and U.K. financial regulators; L'Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution (ACPR) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). EML is acquiring Sentenial, including its open banking product suite, Nuapay, for an upfront enterprise value of €70 million (A$108.6 million), plus an earn-out component of up to €40 million (A$62.1 million).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929006014/en/

EML_Nuapay_image_Sept._30_webready.jpg

EML seals its entry into open banking with Nuapay. (Photo: Business Wire)

The acquisition's finalisation repositions EML as a global leader in open banking and card payments and one of the largest fintech enablers.

Sentenial's open banking and account-2-account ("A2A") brand Nuapay will complement EML's digital product suite starting in Europe and the United Kingdom. Together, EML Nuapay will forge a frictionless payments revolution leveraging the open banking movement, empowering a better experience for end-users and better economics for clients. The EML product platform provides tailored payment solutions across a wide range of industry verticals. With the introduction of the Nuapay product suite, clients can take full advantage of the latest in payments innovation.

"We've been working with the Sentenial team for some months now on a go-to-market strategy encompassing sales, marketing, product and technology, and we’ll showcase all at our upcoming EMLCON4 event in November. Strategically, this is an important acquisition for us, continuing our transition over the last ten years from a gift card company, to a General Purpose Reloadable company, and now extending that again to include digital payments, open banking and account-2-account payments, giving us a unique set of capabilities in the European market. We're just as excited about welcoming the whole team from Sentenial into the EML family, and once travel opens up, getting over to meet them all in person,"explained Tom Cregan, Managing Director & Group CEO at EML.

"Today’s milestone brings considerable investment into our further growth. We're delighted to bring these advantages to our partners and build upon our long-established reputation as their dependable first choice provider for open banking and account-2-account payments,"said Sean Fitzgerald, Founder & CEO at Sentenial.

Industry Facts:

  • As the open data wave arrives, as much as $416 billion in revenue will be at stake – Accenture(1)
  • Instant payments will exceed $27.7 trillion in 2026, from just $4.8 trillion in 2021. Extraordinary growth of over 470% - Juniper Research(2)
  • The number of open banking users worldwide is expected to grow at an average annual rate of nearly 50% between 2020 and 2024, with the European market being the largest. In 2020, Europe counted approximately 12.2 million open banking users. This figure is expected to reach 63.8 million by 2024. As of 2020, 24.7 million individuals worldwide used open banking services, a number that is forecast to reach 132.2 million by 2024Statista(3)
  • In the U.K., the number of API calls made by Third Party Providers (TPPs) using Account Servicing Payment Service Providers' (ASPSP) open banking APIs increased from 1.9 million monthly calls as of June 2018 to 694.4 million successful monthly calls in December 2020 – Statista(4)
  • 839.9 million successful API calls made to account providers' (ASPSPs) Open Banking APIs in July 2021 - The Open Banking Implementation Entity (Open Banking Limited)(5)

Discover more about the Nuapay product suite by visiting EML's newly relaunched website: EMLPayments.com

Early registration for EMLCON4 has just opened at: EMLCONglobal.com

About EML Payments
EML provides an innovative payment solutions platform, helping businesses all over the world create awesome customer experiences. Wherever money is in motion, our agile technology can power the payment process, so money can be moved quickly, conveniently and securely. We offer market-leading programme management and highly skilled payments expertise to create customisable feature-rich solutions for businesses, brands and their customers.

Come and explore the many opportunities our platform has to offer by visiting us at: EMLPayments.com

References:

  1. https%3A%2F%2Fwww.accenture.com%2Fus-en%2Finsights%2Fbanking%2Fopen-banking-moving-towards-open-data-economy
  2. https%3A%2F%2Fwww.juniperresearch.com%2Fresearchstore%2Ffintech-payments%2Finstant-payments%3Futm_campaign%3Dpr1_instantpayments_financial_fintech_aug21%26amp%3Butm_source%3Dbusinesswire%26amp%3Butm_medium%3Dpr
  3. https%3A%2F%2Fwww.statista.com%2Fstatistics%2F1228771%2Fopen-banking-users-worldwide%2F
  4. https%3A%2F%2Fwww.statista.com%2Fstatistics%2F1212259%2Fsuccessful-calls-made-by-tpps-using-account-providers-on-banking-apis-united-kingdom%2F
  5. https%3A%2F%2Fwww.openbanking.org.uk%2F

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210929006014r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929006014/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment