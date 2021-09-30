Kelyniam Global, Inc. OTC Trading & Business Matters Update

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Kelyniam Global, Inc. OTC Trading & Business Matters Update

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CANTON, Conn., Sept. 30, 2021

CANTON, Conn., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelyniam Global (OTC:KLYG), a maker of custom cranial implants, is pleased to announce that the company has submitted all of the documentation required for establishment as a "Pink Current" filer under the new SEC Rule 15c2-11 ahead of schedule for the September 30, 2021 deadline. The submission of information to the OTCIQ portal and achieving "Pink Current" filing status is in keeping with Kelyniam's commitment to transparency and shareholder disclosure.

Kelyniam has submitted all of the documentation required for establishment as a "Pink Current" filer

Kelyniam will be considered a "Pink Limited" filer until OTC Markets completes their review of the documentation. OTC Markets has indicated the volume of companies submitting information has delayed their ability to advance filers to "Pink Current" status until after September 30, 2021. "Pink Limited" filing companies will continue to have their stock quoted and traded as before.

"We would like to thank the shareholders who have supported Kelyniam all these years" said Ross Bjella, Kelyniam's CEO. "Our goal is to ensure our shareholders can participate in the financial benefits of our company's success. "Pink Limited" status will ensure KLYG will continue to trade actively and provide for a liquid market and appropriate pricing of the external float until "Pink Current" status is approved."

In August, the U.S. Patent Office notified Kelyniam that the Integrated Fixation System (IFS) warranted new product review. Kelyniam will be moving forward to vigorously document and further strengthen the intellectual property protections of our innovative design.

"The protection of our valuable intellectual property and the use of the IFS technology in many surgeries demonstrates the value and surgical flexibility of this breakthrough technology in the hands of some of the world's leading neurosurgeons," said Bjella.

The Company recently received a letter from the FDA following a response to observations noted in a 483 warning letter previously disclosed by the Company earlier this year. The FDA letter acknowledged the Company's remediation plan for the majority of the observations and requested regular updates regarding two specific observations. These observations require certain documentation from both internal and third party sources that are currently in progress. Kelyniam is aggressively working to provide this additional information.

Kelyniam Inc., specializes in the rapid production of custom prosthetics utilizing computer aided design and computer aided manufacturing of advanced medical grade polymers. The Company develops, manufactures, and distributes custom cranial and maxillo-facial implants for patients. Kelyniam works directly with surgeons, health systems and payors to improve clinical and cost-of-care outcomes. Kelyniam's web site address is www.Kelyniam.com.

As a cautionary note to investors, certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; the Company's ability to execute its service and product sales plans; changes in the status of ability to market products; and the risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC reports.

favicon.png?sn=NY24388&sd=2021-09-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kelyniam-global-inc-otc-trading--business-matters-update-301388445.html

SOURCE Kelyniam Global, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY24388&Transmission_Id=202109300000PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY24388&DateId=20210930
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment