Targovax ASA appoints Ola Melin as Head of Manufacturing

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 30, 2021

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX) announces the appointment of Ola Melin as Head of Manufacturing. He will take a leading role in driving Targovax's Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) program forward. Ola will be a member of Targovax's management team.

Ola Melin joins Targovax with over 25 years' experience in Biologics development, manufacturing, and supply, most recently as Director of Technical Operations at OxThera AB, where he was responsible for clinical supply and for establishing a commercially ready manufacturing process and supply chain. Prior to that Ola spent eighteen years at Biovitrum and Sobi AB, where he held senior leadership roles as Head of External Manufacturing and Head of Product Supply, as well as other CMC positions. Ola started his career with manufacturing process development at Pharmacia. Ola has studied Biochemical engineering at Mälardalen University.

Øystein Soug, CEO, commented, "It is with great enthusiasm we welcome Ola Melin to Targovax! With his broad experience with supply chain, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and his previous experience in launching products, he will bring important and valuable knowledge to Targovax. His CMC experience within the field of biologics development and manufacturing will contribute significantly to the execution of Targovax's strategic plan."

Ola Melin added, "I am excited to join Targovax and be a part of the next development steps for its's lead clinical candidate ONCOS-102. The class-leading data in CPI refractory advanced melanoma, together with powerful immune activation, makes this an exciting product candidate and I look forward to contributing to the further development of this promising novel immune activator therapy that could make a huge difference to those diagnosed with cancer."

Ola Melin will commence as Head of Manufacturing on 1st October.

For further information, please contact:

Oystein Soug, CEO
Phone: +47 906 56 525
Email: [email protected]

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: [email protected]

Media enquires:

Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47 9300 1773
Email: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/targovax/r/targovax-asa-appoints-ola-melin-as-head-of-manufacturing,c3424156

favicon.png?sn=IO24590&sd=2021-09-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/targovax-asa-appoints-ola-melin-as-head-of-manufacturing-301388513.html

SOURCE Targovax

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO24590&Transmission_Id=202109300142PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO24590&DateId=20210930
