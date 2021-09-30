Logo
Dentsu Unveils dentsu gaming: A New Global Solution for Brands to Better Engage With 3 Bn Gamers Worldwide

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2021

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, dentsu group launches dentsu gaming – an integrated solution which brings together the extensive gaming heritage and expertise of dentsu japan network with the global scale and specialist capabilities within dentsu international.

dentsu_gaming_Logo.jpg

The dentsu gaming solution will be accessible through its production, creative, CXM and media agencies globally, including Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, dentsumcgarrybowen, Merkle and the Content Business Design Centre (CBDC) within dentsu Inc. As a new global solution, dentsu gaming provides access to specialist strategy, activation and original intellectual property (IP) development for brands seeking to connect with and navigate the gaming ecosystem.

Leading the global launch of dentsu gaming, Keiichi Yoshizaki, Executive Officer, Dentsu Inc comments; "Our philosophy is that gaming is more than just advertising – it is about creating, amplifying and adding momentum to culture and the industry at large. With dentsu gaming we do this through our own in-house gaming studios, innovative business ventures, investing in gaming start-ups and through strategic partnerships at global scale and, this sets us apart from all others."

Through its network of agencies and teams worldwide dentsu now provides bespoke game and IP development, in-game advertising, commerce, consumer promotions, native game integrations, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), talent activation, esports and experiential as its core capabilities through dentsu gaming.

Peter Huijboom, Global CEO, Media and Global Clients, dentsu international, and one of the executive sponsors of dentsu gaming, adds: "Bringing together the exceptional talent and deep gaming expertise from across the group, this new global solution makes it easier for clients and partners to leverage the potential of gaming for business growth through local market dentsu agency brands they already know and trust."

With a heritage of more than 35+ years in the gaming and entertainment space, dentsu has been working with pioneering brands and developers since the gaming industry's infancy and continues to innovate and break new ground. Powered by thousands of passionate people globally, dentsu gaming is led by its guiding principle of authentic and respectful engagement within the gaming community. Dentsu stands with the creators and players to make the future of gaming representative, inclusive and accessible for all.

For more information visit www.dentsu.com/gaming.

NOTES TO EDITORS

  • Full press release available here: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dentsu.com%2Fnews-releases%2Fdentsu-unveils-dentsu-gaming
  • For assets please click here: https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FqHt3UA9MITo
  • 3bn gamers worldwide (Newzoo, June 2021)
  • Core service offering of dentsu gaming:
    · Strategy: dentsu gaming augments existing teams, to act as strategic advisors to provide subject matter expertise and navigation through complex gaming and client ecosystems.
    · Activation: dentsu gaming connects a range of professional services, spanning media, creative, and CXM (Customer Experience) in markets and across regions to provide clients a flexible, modular approach based on project needs
    · IP Development: Through strategic investments, dentsu gaming provides the means to produce, develop and monetize intellectual property (IP) such as original games, content, and events
    · Partnerships: dentsu gaming brokers client and partner access through advantages such as first looks, exclusive research, IP integration and DE&I initiatives

About Dentsu Group (dentsu)

Led by Dentsu Group Inc. (Tokyo: 4324) (ISIN: JP3551520004), a pure holding company established on 1 January 2020, the Dentsu Group encompasses two operational networks: dentsu japan network, which oversees dentsu's agency operations in Japan, and dentsu international, its international business headquarters in London, which oversees dentsu's agency operations outside of Japan.

With a strong presence in over 145 countries and regions across five continents and with more than 64,000 dedicated professionals, the Dentsu Group provides a comprehensive range of client-centric integrated communications, media and digital services through its six leadership brands -- Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, dentsumcgarrybowen, and Merkle -- as well as through dentsu japan network companies, including Dentsu Inc., the world's largest single brand agency with a history of innovation. The Group is also active in the production and marketing of sports and entertainment content on a global scale. Dentsu Group Inc. website: https://www.group.dentsu.com/en/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1638536/dentsu_gaming_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dentsu-unveils-dentsu-gaming-a-new-global-solution-for-brands-to-better-engage-with-3-bn-gamers-worldwide-301388277.html

SOURCE Dentsu International

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN22980&Transmission_Id=202109300300PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN22980&DateId=20210930
