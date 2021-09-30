Nomination Committee of XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / XVIVO Perfusion AB ( STO:XVIVO, Financial)( LSE:0RKL, Financial)( FRA:3XV, Financial)

The following members have been appointed to XVIVO Perfusion's nomination committee for the 2022 annual general meeting:

Henrik Blomquist, appointed by Bure Equity AB

Caroline Sjösten appointed by Swedbank Robur Fonder AB

Thomas Ehlin, appointed by The Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Gösta Johannesson, chairman of the board of directors



The appointments have been made in accordance with the instructions regarding principles for the appointment of the company's nomination committee which were established by the annual general meeting of XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ) on April 27, 2018. The shareholders that have appointed the members of the nomination committee represented in aggregate 32 percent of all shares in the company as of 31 August 2021.



The nomination committee shall prepare and submit proposals to the annual general meeting 2022 regarding (i) election of chairman of the meeting, (ii) resolution on number of board members, (iii) election of and resolution on remuneration to the chairman of the board and the board members, (iv) election of and resolution on remuneration to the auditor, and (v) resolution on new procedure for appointing the nomination committee if the nomination committee deems it to be necessary.



The annual general meeting of XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ) will be held on April 26, 2022 in Gothenburg. Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the nomination committee are welcome to do so in due time before the annual general meeting so that the nomination committee has time to consider the proposal. Proposals may be sent to XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ), Att: Nomination committee, P.O. Box 53015, SE‑400 14 Gothenburg, Sweden.

September 30, 2021

XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)