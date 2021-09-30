Logo
Ahlstrom-Munksjö enhances FiltEV® portfolio for electric vehicles, delivering additional high performance solutions for cabin air and transmission filtration

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahlstrom-Munksjö continues to focus on the growth segment of electrification, enhancing its latest product offering, totally dedicated to filtration media solutions for electric vehicles. The new solutions complement the products launched in May which included filtration solutions for cabin air, transmission and cooling systems.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö understands the market challenges and is developing new commercial solutions to address unmet customer needs for high performance filtration materials for electric vehicles. This includes enhanced filtration solutions for cabin air and transmission.

"I am very pleased to introduce our enhanced and expanded range of products from the FiltEV® platform," said Cedric Vallet, Head of Business Development, Industrial Filtration & New Vehicles. "Through the enhancement of our cabin air portfolio, we are offering new filtration solutions delivering better protection for passengers. Better protection against fine particulates, thanks to HEPA media particulate efficiency, and against harmful gases and odours, thanks to increased absorption of a wide range of molecules."

"Through the expansion of our transmission portfolio, we are offering new filtration solutions delivering longer service intervals and optimized processability for our customers. We will continue to further expand the FiltEV® platform, also including fuel cell air intake, over the coming months," he adds.

"We are making progress to ensure Ahlstrom-Munksjö becomes the leader of filtration solutions to the electric vehicle market," said Daniele Borlatto, Executive Vice President, Filtration & Performance Solutions. "Launching new filtration solutions, with added customer benefits for cabin air and transmission, reinforces our strategic commitment to this market."

Electricity is the fastest growing source of energy and clearly the fuel of the future. It is estimated that only-electric vehicles will represent 25% of light vehicles production in 2030.

The addressable annual market opportunity for filtration media used in electric vehicles is expected to grow at around 35% per year up until 2030, reaching approximately EUR 100 million.

Please visit www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com/filtev-battery-electric-vehicles or contact [email protected]

For further information, please contact:

Cedric Vallet, Head of Business Development, Industrial Filtration & New Vehicles, tel. +33 674 405 004, [email protected]

Johan Lindh, Vice President, Group Investor Relations, +358 10 888 4994, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ahlstrom-munksjo/r/ahlstrom-munksjo-enhances-filtev--portfolio-for-electric-vehicles--delivering-additional-high-perfor,c3424397

favicon.png?sn=IO24702&sd=2021-09-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ahlstrom-munksjo-enhances-filtev-portfolio-for-electric-vehicles-delivering-additional-high-performance-solutions-for-cabin-air-and-transmission-filtration-301388620.html

SOURCE Ahlstrom-Munksjö

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO24702&Transmission_Id=202109300412PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO24702&DateId=20210930

