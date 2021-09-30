JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) – New York’s Hometown Airline® – today announced it has expanded its presence in the transatlantic market with new, nonstop service between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and London Gatwick Airport (LGW). The first customer-carrying JetBlue flight from the U.S. touched down at Gatwick just before 8 o’clock this morning, local time. The flights – which operate four times weekly in October, then daily onward from November – arrive well timed for the long-awaited easing of U.S. entry requirements for travelers from the U.K. and other European destinations.

JetBlue Enhances its Transatlantic Flying with Attractive Fares and Award-Winning Service at London Gatwick Airport Just as U.S. Prepares to Open to U.K. Travelers

“With a 500% increase in JetBlue’s U.K. bookings following news of easing U.S. entry requirements for international travelers, it’s clear there is significant pent up demand for travel between our two countries and that our Gatwick launch is well timed to meet the growing number of customers returning to the skies,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue. “JetBlue’s new service at Gatwick – complemented by our recently launched flights at Heathrow – introduces an all-new choice for London travelers who won’t have to choose between an attractive fare and great service as they reunite with family, friends and colleagues on either side of the Atlantic.”

JetBlue’s arrival at Gatwick brings the U.S. airline’s award-winning service and attractive fares to a second London-area airport. In August, the carrier touched down at Heathrow, marking the start of JetBlue’s first-ever transatlantic service. With JetBlue service established at Heathrow, flights at Gatwick now bring the airline’s London service in line with JetBlue’s successful multi-airport approach in New York, Los Angeles, South Florida, and other regions, where the airline can conveniently serve a wider range of travelers across large metropolitan areas.​ Additionally, JetBlue is the only carrier flying nonstop between the U.S. and Gatwick, where it will bring exceptional experience and affordable fares that will redefine transatlantic travel.​

“The launch of JetBlue’s service between New York and London has been a most welcomed addition to the transatlantic market, and following the recent announcements of simplified travel rules between the U.S. and the U.K., the new service to London Gatwick will provide even greater accessibility for Americans to book their next trip to Britain,” said Sheelagh Wylie, Chief Marketing Officer, Americas at VisitBritain. With the festive holiday season around the corner and an exciting year ahead full of events such as the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Coventry City of Culture and many other annual festivals and shows, we are thrilled to welcome JetBlue to its second home in London Gatwick. We look forward to safely having American visitors back to experience the finest British hospitality, our breathtaking coasts and countryside, and our world-class attractions in London and beyond.”

Schedule between New York (JFK) and London Gatwick (LGW)

JFK - LGW Flight #43 LGW - JFK Flight #44 7:50 p.m. – 7:55 a.m. (+1) 12:00 p.m. – 3:33 p.m.

Greetings, Gatwick

Gatwick is the second busiest U.K. airport and provides JetBlue with an important presence where it can attract a new base of travelers. JetBlue will operate from the North Terminal, which has a range of passenger facilities including a wide variety of shops and restaurants, Kid Zones for those travelling with children and special assistance services.

Gatwick travelers benefit from a choice of convenient transport options including direct train links to the City of London via Thameslink and to Brighton and other South East Coastal communities via Southern Railway. The variety of ground transportation options at Gatwick allow JetBlue to serve a wide range of travelers bound for or returning from a variety of U.K. destinations.

“I’m delighted and excited to welcome JetBlue to Gatwick,” said Stewart Wingate, Gatwick CEO. “Travel restrictions between the U.K. and U.S. start falling away in just days, so fully vaccinated customers can now book this exciting new route with confidence. London to New York is historically the world’s most popular international route and – given JetBlue’s extremely competitive pricing and high-quality service – I expect this new route to be in high demand. Anyone thinking about booking a well-deserved Christmas break or a long overdue business trip to New York should book this new service early to avoid disappointment.”

Flights between New York-JFK and Gatwick initially operate four times per week through October and expand to daily in November on JetBlue’s new Airbus A321 Long Range (LR) aircraft with 24 redesigned Mint suites, 114 core seats and the sleek and spacious Airspace cabin interior.

Excellent Experience

JetBlue – the sixth largest airline in the U.S. – is known for having the most legroom in coach (a), live television and on-demand entertainment on every seatback, free and fast Fly-Fi broadband internet (b), complimentary snacks and soft drinks and great customer service. JetBlue’s entrance into the transatlantic market introduces a new era of customer-focused, low-fare travel for leisure and business travelers.

The airline’s Mint+premium+experience – which first raised the bar on transcontinental travel in the U.S. and has been completely reimagined+for+transatlantic+flying – promises to offer customers a fresh choice when flying between the U.S. and the U.K. JetBlue Mint features 24 fully lie-flat private suites with a sliding door – including two Mint Studios™ – and a custom-designed seat cushion developed by innovative mattress company Tuft+%26amp%3B+Needle. Its proprietary T&N Adaptive® foam with a breathable cover creates a cool and comfortable sleep experience unlike anything in the sky. Mint also boasts countless intuitive design touches that help every customer feel at home in the air. JetBlue is also introducing its latest innovation – the stunning Mint Studio – offering even more space in a premium experience.

JetBlue’s industry-leading core experience has also been reinvented+for+crossing+the+pond and offers a new level of service to customers who generally fly “coach” but still want a great experience at an attractive fare. With just 114 core seats – including 24 Even More® Space Seats – customers enjoy a boutique-style experience no matter where they sit. All of the comforts JetBlue customers have come to expect is enhanced by the recently announced partnership with New York-based restaurant group Dig to bring its signature build-your-own dining concept to tray tables at 35,000 feet – JetBlue’s first complimentary meal in core. Core customers also enjoy a free selection of soft drinks, coffee, tea, beer, wine and liquor. The A321LR features new extra-large overhead bins, and all customers regardless of fare type may bring one carry on, space permitting, and one personal item.

Customers in both core and Mint stay connected throughout the flight, with JetBlue being the only airline to offer unlimited, free high-speed wi-fi on all transatlantic flights. Additionally, customers have access to a curated selection of live TV channels – focused on news and sports – and an extensive library of seatback entertainment, allowing customers to have a multiple screen experience onboard – just like they do at home.

Airbus Aircraft

The A321LR platform – offering the range of a wide-body but with the economics of a single-aisle aircraft – allows JetBlue to effectively compete, with award-winning service and low fares on flights between the U.S. and London. JetBlue converted 13 aircraft in its existing A321 order book to the LR version in April 2019 with the ability to convert more. Additionally, JetBlue has converted another 13 aircraft in its existing order book to the Extra-Long Range – or XLR – version of the A321.

The A321LR allows JetBlue to tap into new long-haul markets, like London, that were not previously accessible with the airline’s existing fleet. The LR’s range of up to 4,000 nautical miles is made possible by three additional center fuel tanks and the aircraft delivers 30 percent fuel savings and nearly 50 percent reduction in noise footprint compared to previous generations of aircraft. JetBlue is also the global launch partner for the new Airspace by Airbus cabin, bringing long-haul style to the A321 for the first time ever.

JetBlue’s A321LR is powered by two Pratt & Whitney GTF engines. The GTF engine, with its revolutionary geared fan technology, is transforming aviation by delivering game-changing economic and environmental performance. The Pratt & Whitney GTF engine also incorporates advances in aerodynamics, lightweight materials and other major technology improvements.

Eye on the Environment

JetBlue is committed to finding sustainable solutions that protect the beauty and vitality of the places it serves. Optimizing fuel burn is an important part of JetBlue’s sustainability strategy, and prioritizing fuel-efficient aircraft, engines, and flying procedures aligns with JetBlue’s approach to reducing emissions. In 2020, JetBlue became the first major U.S. airline to achieve carbon neutrality for all domestic flights, and has since announced its commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

JetBlue is proud to proactively offset the CO 2 emissions from all flights to and from London throughout 2021. JetBlue is partnering with long-time partner Carbonfund.org Foundation, a leading US-based nonprofit climate solutions organization, purchasing high-quality and third-party verified carbon offsets that support the Envira Amazonia Tropical Rainforest Conservation Project. JetBlue recognizes that offsets are a meaningful yet short-term solution while the industry builds up lower carbon solutions. The airline is also investing in solutions to reduce direct emissions from operations, including sustainable aviation fuel, which is already being used by JetBlue at Los+Angeles+International+Airport+%28LAX%29+and+San+Francisco+International+Airport+%28SFO%29.

Community Connections

JetBlue is partnering with two London-based non-profit organizations – Inspire! and FareShare – as part of JetBlue For Good, the airline’s platform for social impact and corporate responsibility

Inspire! is a local education charity working in the London boroughs of Hackney, Camden, Islington and beyond. Their mission is to improve young people’s access to the world of work, raise achievement levels and enhance their future career prospects and lives. Through their World of Work (WOW!) program, JetBlue crewmembers will have the opportunity to volunteer and share their career journeys and insight into the field of aviation. FareShare is the UK’s longest running food redistribution charity. In 2020, the organization supported 10,542 charities and community groups. As a result, more than 1.1 million people had access to food.

Giving back is part of JetBlue’s DNA and is core to its mission of inspiring humanity. JetBlue For Good focuses on the areas that are most important to the airline’s customers and crewmembers – community, youth/education and the environment. JetBlue makes its entrance into new communities known starting on day one. After all these communities are not only where its crewmembers work – they live here too. JetBlue is committed to creating a brighter, more just world that we are all eager, able and empowered to explore.

Future Flying

London service from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), where JetBlue is the leading airline, remains on track to start in summer 2022.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America, and between New York and London. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

(a) Based on baseline seat pitch of transatlantic aircraft.

(b) Fly-Fi® and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. Availability and coverage area may vary by aircraft. Details on inflight wi-fi and entertainment: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jetblue.com%2Fflying-with-us.

