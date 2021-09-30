Iveco Group name and logo usher in the future of new On-Highway player

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Iveco Group name and logo usher in the future of new On-Highway player

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image


London, September 30, 2021

A new On-Highway reality takes shape as a global organization tasked with safeguarding, supporting and bolstering eight unique, yet unified brands. This is the new Iveco Group and the unveiling of its logo is a further step towards the completion of the spin-off of this business from CNH Industrial N.V. (: CNHI / MI: CNHI), which is expected to occur in early 2022.

Representing this reality is its own institutional logo which depicts Iveco Group as the holding company. With a light and understated design, it places the importance on the brands which it houses and pays homage to their rich and shared heritage, clearly delineating a forward trajectory for all of them, together. A name that accounts for the long journey these industrial businesses have come up from, starting in 1975 with the formation of the Industrial VEhicles COrporation.

A unique identity which uses a sober typeface, featuring cuts and inclinations into some of the letters to express the group’s sharp focus. The color grey evokes a sense of stability and a strong industrial DNA, acting as a cue for the humble, yet hardworking way forth for the Company, as it works in earnest determination to achieve its goals. The blue dot between the words “Iveco” and “Group” interrupts the color scheme to signal the future, one that is influenced by sustainable innovation. This circle adds a further element that will serve as a center point and dynamic graphic device, suggesting balance and placing attention on the details in the full logo composition.

Below the logo is the trickle down of the brands spread across one horizon. At the center of the Group are the beacon businesses: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures and commercializes heavy, medium and light duty commercial vehicles and FPT Industrial, the core of the Group which powers its sister brands’ products with its advanced engines and transmissions and remains a global leader in providing its vast array of powertrain technologies to customers in agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles alike.

Alongside them on the frontline are premium and mass-transit bus and coach brands IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ; Iveco Defence Vehicles for highly-specialized defense and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a global expert in large scale heavy duty quarry and construction vehicles; the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer Magirus; and finally, but strategically sat at the top of the tail is IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm of Iveco Group which supports them all. The Financial Services division will in fact serve as the cornerstone of Iveco Group’s new business models, especially in the area of alternative power.

See the new logo in motion here

CNH Industrial N.V. (: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:

Francesco Polsinelli
Corporate Communications Manager, Europe
CNH Industrial
Tel.: +39 335 1776091

Email: [email protected]
www.cnhindustrial.com

Attachment

ti?nf=MTAwMDU0OTkyMCM0MDEwNTE2MjAjMjAwMzIzOA==
CNH-Industrial-N-V-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment