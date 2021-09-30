Jakob Mörndal takes office as acting CEO of Castellum

PR Newswire

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Castellum has appointed Jakob Mörndal as acting CEO, to take office on 8 October. He succeeds Henrik Saxborn, who in April announced his departure from the company following more than eight years in the position.

Jakob Mörndal most recently operated his own company and prior to this served as Business Development Manager at Klövern, head of co-operative housing association activities at Stena Fastigheter, and in high yield sales at Swedbank.

"With Jakob Mörndal, Castellum will gain an acting CEO with solid experience of the property sector and investor market. After the planned merger of Castellum and Kungsleden, current CEO of Kungsleden Biljana Pehrsson will be appointed CEO of Castellum," says Rutger Arnhult, Chairman of the Board of Castellum AB.

Castellum is one of the Nordic region's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of approximately SEK 122 billion, including our participation in the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and the Helsinki area. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions with a lettable area of 3.8 million square metres. One of our sustainability goals is to be entirely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic real estate company selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

