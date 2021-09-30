Logo
Lands' End Honors Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Every Step of The Way Initiative

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Lands’ End kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with opportunities for employees to get involved; CEO Jerome Griffith climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro in support

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End ( LE), a leading uni-channel retailer known for high quality apparel for the whole family and the home, announced a global companywide effort to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month and get employees involved through the Every Step of the Way Initiative.

Every Step of The Way will encourage employees and customers to get active and show their support for each other through activities like walking, running, hiking and biking in honor of loved ones, sharing support on virtual bulletin boards, or making a donation.

Lands’ End will also be donating over $100,000 this year to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), UK-based Future Dreams, and Germany based Pink Ribbon Charities.

CEO Jerome Griffith, whose daughter Samantha was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, will lead the way and show support for both his Lands’ End family and his personal family by summiting Mt. Kilimanjarothe tallest mountain in Africa – from September 28th through October 5th.

“Lands’ End has proudly supported the Breast Cancer Research Foundation for six years through a variety of internal and external efforts,” said Jerome Griffith, CEO, Lands’ End. “This year, our annual campaign takes on a new meaning with the global company efforts in support of all of our individual loved ones.”

Through the Lands’ End Comfort Fund, the charitable giving program of the organization, Lands’ End has consistently supported this cause having donated a total of $396,000 to BCRF since 2015. This money has funded over 7,920 hours of research.

“We are so grateful for Lands’ End’s unflagging commitment to end breast cancer,” said BCRF President and CEO Myra Biblowit. “By partnering with BCRF, the highest-rated breast cancer organization in the country, Lands’ End is undoubtedly making a tangible impact in advancing the world’s most promising research—improving outcomes and saving lives.”

About Lands’ End, Inc.:
Lands’ End, Inc. (

LE, Financial) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through our own Company Operated stores, as well as third-party retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

About the Breast Cancer Research Foundation:
Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. We invest in the best minds in science—from those investigating prevention to metastasis—and foster cross-disciplinary collaboration. Our approach accelerates the entire field and moves us closer to the answers we urgently need. We can’t stop now. Join us in fueling the world’s most promising research. With you, we will be the end of breast cancer. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org.

Media Contact:
Lands’ End
Tricia Dudley
Director, Global Communications
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ae54c91-5896-40a9-8503-5e284042d8b2

