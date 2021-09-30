Huize Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) ( HUIZ), a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China, today published its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, highlighting the Company’s strategic ESG initiatives and accomplishments to create a long-term sustainable and environmental-friendly business underpinned by enhanced governance measures.



Key highlights from the ESG report include the Company’s efforts to:

enhance corporate governance and risk management;

improve customer service experience through technology;

care for employees and support talent development;

promote ‘green’ offices and a low-carbon operation; and

shoulder social responsibility.



Mr. Cunjun Ma, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Huize, commented, “As a leading player in the online insurance industry, we always adhere to a customer-first philosophy placing an emphasis on compliance and platform transparency. We believe the release of our inaugural ESG report will improve the transparency of our ongoing ESG efforts and provide investors with deeper insights into Huize. The report also reflects our commitment to being at the forefront of promoting the online insurance industry reforms through improved ESG governance, internal systems, risk management, and other systematic measures. Looking ahead, we will further explore and create shared value for our stakeholders while continuing to satisfy our consumers’ lifetime insurance needs through building our integrated insurance ecosystem.”

Read the full 2020 ESG Report of Huize on https://huizeholding.gcs-web.com/static-files/0f23ba27-5254-43c0-a39c-4d03f2ad5924

About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products, and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales. Huize provides insurance clients with digitalized insurance experience and services, including suitable product recommendations, consulting service, intelligent underwriting and assistance in claim application and settlement, which significantly improve transaction experience.

For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Harriet Hu

Investor Relations Director

+852 3180 9207

[email protected]

Media Relations

[email protected]

Christensen



In China

Ms. Constance Zhang

Phone: +86 138-1645-1798

E-mail: [email protected]

In U.S.

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: [email protected]