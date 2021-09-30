Logo
Ah Haa School for the Arts in Telluride Chooses View Smart Windows for New Facility

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

TELLURIDE, Colo., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. ( VIEW) (“View”), the leader in smart building technologies, announced its Smart Windows have been installed throughout the new home for the Ah Haa School for the Arts, a newly constructed community art and event center in Telluride, Colorado. Founded in 1990, the Ah Haa School for the Arts has been a place of inspiration in Telluride for 30 years, and offers year-round art classes, workshops, art trips and retreats, open studios, lectures, exhibitions, and special events.

Approved by the Telluride Historic and Architectural Review Commission (HARC), the Ah Haa School for the Arts includes thoughtfully designed studios and classrooms to expand opportunities for art participation and exploration.

“The Ah Haa School is designed to be an engaging space where students can cultivate their artistic abilities and thrive,” said Martin Wollesen, Executive Director of Ah Haa School for the Arts. “Throughout our 30-year history Ah Haa has been a constant creator and restless innovator. We have always been driven by curiosity and the transformative power of imagination. That is why we chose View Smart Windows. They are not only integral to our building’s design, but their appearance and functionality enhance the daily experience of possibility that makes Ah Haa School for the Arts so special.”

Multiple studies have shown that students thrive in environments with abundant natural light and outdoor views. View Smart Windows, which use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, are designed to solve exactly this problem. Smart windows maximize the amount of natural light while minimizing heat and glare, enabling a broad movement in the real estate industry to improve occupant well-being and make buildings healthier. A recent study found that people working next to View Smart Windows slept an average of 37 minutes more per night and improved their cognitive function by 42 percent.

“The connection between more natural light and better human health and productivity is significant,” adds Rahul Bammi, Chief Business Officer with View, Inc. “We are excited to partner with forward-thinking institutions like the Ah Haa School for the Arts to bring the game-changing benefits of our smart building technology to their students.”

The town of Telluride is also “dark sky” compliant, mandating that no light spill can enter the area at night from local buildings. View Smart Windows intelligently adjust their tint at night to prevent light spill into the community and enable the school to meet the town’s requirements.

About View
View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, eliminating the need for blinds and increasing access to natural light. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to improve indoor cellular coverage, enhance building security, and reimagine the occupant experience. View is installed and designed into more than 92 million square feet of buildings including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels and multi-family residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com.

Contacts:

For Investors:
Samuel Meehan
View, Inc.
[email protected]
408-493-1358

For Media:
Tom Nolan
Great Ink Communications
[email protected]
908-392-0333

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/accf24be-7349-498f-ae98-f7d176d00c7b

